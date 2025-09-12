News
Arshdeep Singh India IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025
indian-cricket-team

Why Should Arshdeep Singh Play Against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025?

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: September 12, 2025
4 min read

He last played a T20I match for India on January 31.

Arshdeep Singh India IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025

How many times have you seen that a player with most wickets for a country and currently enjoying a good form is being left out of the playing XI? But this is what the world no. 1 T20I team, India, have done this, leaving out Arshdeep Singh from their starting XI in the campaign opener against UAE on Wednesday, September 9. India bundled out the minnows UAE for a meagre total of 57 runs, chased down the target within just 27 balls, recording a dominating win to open their account. However, the Team India management faced a lot of criticism from the fans and cricket experts for not picking Arshdeep, who is on the verge of becoming the first Indian to take 100 wickets in the shortest of the game, in the XI.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led side will now lock horns with one of the most formidable forces in cricket and their arch-rivals in Dubai on Sunday, September 14.

Why Should Arshdeep Singh Play vs Pakistan

Pakistan batters have been struggling against the left-arm seamers since the T20 World Cup 2024. In 19 matches, the Men in Green has lost 30 wickets against left-arm quicks, averaging a poor 18.80 and a modest strike rate of 133.65. Additionally, Arshdeep’s numbers against the Men in Green have been staggering. He has taken seven wickets against neighbours in just four outings at an exceptional economy rate of 7.85.

The 26-year-old has quickly become the regular of India’s white-ball team within three years and arguably the main reason behind his death bowling abilities. Arshdeep Singh is the most economical fast bowler for India in the death overs, who has bowled in at least five matches.

The Punjab pacer holds the record for second most wickets (27) for India in T20 World Cups after Ravichandran Ashwin, who leads the list with 32 wickets. He is also the third leading wicket-taker for India since the T20 World Cup 2024 after two-spinners Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi. Arshdeep has picked up 20 wickets in 11 matches, averaging an impressive 15.15 and at an economy of 7.87. Out of these 20 scalps, 13 of these wickets have come in powerplay, with no other bowler managing to cross 7. He has also bowled 106 dot balls, most by an Indian pacer.

ALSO READ

Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah Make Formidable Pair

Additionally, the matches are starting half an hour late to India’s schedule due to heat. This is expected to help fast bowlers like him, who can swing the ball both ways under the lights. Plus, he along with Jasprit Bumrah make a formidable right and left-arm pacers pair. In 10 matches, Arshdeep and Bumrah have played together, the duo has taken 38 wickets, 19 each, at impressive economy rate of 7.34 and 4.32, striking at almost every 12th ball. The duo played a crucial role in India’s 2024 T20 World Cup triumph, with Arshdeep claiming joint most wickets in the tournament and Bumrah earning Player of the Tournament award for being the most economical pacer. What works for them is that they Both are wicket-takers and both exceptionally good in all phases of the match. 

Hence, India should bring in Arshdeep in the mix to bolster their bowling attack at the expense of Axar Patel, who has underwhelming numbers against the neighbours. In two matches against the Salman Agha-led side, the left-arm spinner has managed just one wicket in three overs and conceded runs at 10.66 rpo.

