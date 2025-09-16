News
Former India Coach Abhishek Nayar Reveals How Kuldeep Yadav Refined His Skills After Consecutive POTMs in Asia Cup 2025
indian-cricket-team

Former India Coach Reveals How Kuldeep Yadav Refined His Skills After Consecutive POTMs in Asia Cup 2025

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: September 16, 2025
3 min read

He has scalped seven wickets in two Asia Cup 2025 matches.



Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav is enjoying a great run of form in the ongoing ACC Asia Cup 2025. The bowler had warmed the bench throughout the recent five-Test tour of England, waiting for a chance to prove his abilities. However, though he did not feature in a single fixture of the red-ball series, the 30-year-old showcased his brilliance as soon as he picked up the ball in the T20 tournament.

After his back-to-back match-winning spells, former assistant coach Abhishek Nayar has opened up on how the bowler battled through tough times and a lean patch of form to once again get back to his best.

Abhishek Nayar on Kuldeep Yadav’s Unorthodox Preparations

The ex-assistant coach of India, who also worked with Kuldeep during his five-year stint with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), spoke about how he had worked hard to make a strong comeback after the knee injury that he suffered in 2021.

“He used to bowl on sand where the ball stops. He bowled with speed to gain more bite and also changed his run-up, the angle with which he ran to made it straight. Also, he jumped a bit too much before, which has changed, allowing him to transfer a lot more momentum,” he said on a Sony Sports show.

Abhishek revealed that the spinner had practiced to bowl on sand and also brought in a change in his run-up to increase the efficiency. He also shared how Kuldeep managed to regain his form with the help of his childhood coach.

“Kuldeep has worked a lot on his bowling when he was going through a difficult time. But when you have a coach, who you know from the beginning, it is easier. He helped Kuldeep and whatever you are seeing is the result of his hard work,” stressed Abhishek.

ALSO READ:

Kuldeep Yadav Bagged Successive Player of the Match Awards in Asia Cup 2025

The wrist-spinner started off his Asia Cup 2025 campaign with the stunning figures of 4/7 in just 2.1 overs against the hosts, the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Kuldeep backed this up with another fierce outing against the arch-rivals Pakistan to bag a three-wicket haul at an impressive economy of just 4.50.

These spectacular performances earned him two consecutive Player of the Match accolades in the multi-national league. With this, he also became only the second player in Asia Cup history to receive back-to-back POTM laurels, after former India captain Virat Kohli. The 36-year-old, who is not featuring in the tournament following his T20I retirement after the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 triumph, had achieved the feat first in the Asia Cup 2016 with his 49 and 56* against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, respectively.

However, the Men in Blue have already sealed a place in the Super Fours after two dominating victories in the league so far. India will play their final group-stage fixture against Oman in Abu Dhabi on September 19.



Abhishek Nayar
Asia Cup 2025
IND vs PAK
India
India vs Pakistan
India vs UAE
Kuldeep Yadav
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

A sports writer covering cricket leagues and matches from around the world. I'm doing what I love the most — keeping the fans updated about the latest happenings in the cricketing world.



IND-A vs AUS-A Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch India A vs Australia A Multi-day Matches?

IND-A vs AUS-A Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch India A vs Australia A Series?

The two-match series will commence on September 16.
10:32 am
Sreejita Sen
After Pakistan captain, Salman Ali Agha, won the toss, he chose to bat first, a perplexing move, given the conditions during the fixture.

Former Pakistan Pacer Taunts Salman Ali Agha As ‘Einstein’ for Batting First in Asia Cup 2025 Clash Against India

Former Pakistani pacer has mocked Salman for making the wrong decision at the toss.
10:17 am
Darpan Jain
ICC Gives Verdict on PCB’s Demand To Remove IND vs PAK Match Referee After Handshake Saga in Asia Cup 2025

ICC Gives Verdict on PCB’s Demand To Remove IND vs PAK Match Referee After Handshake Saga in Asia Cup 2025

11:48 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Given the current setup, a combined world XI of the best T20 players can only challenge India across any condition.

A World XI of T20 Stars That Could Topple India XI in a T20I

A combined world XI of the best T20 players can only challenge India across any condition.
5:02 pm
Darpan Jain
Match Referee Asked Salman Agha Not to Shake Hands With Suryakumar Yadav After IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Clash

Match Referee Asked Salman Ali Agha Not to Shake Hands With Suryakumar Yadav After IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Clash

India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in Dubai on Sunday.
10:54 pm
Aditya Ighe
Snubbed from Asia Cup 2025, India Pacer Mohammed Siraj Wins ICC Men’s Player of the Month for August 2025

Snubbed from Asia Cup 2025, India Pacer Wins ICC Men’s Player of the Month for August 2025

He last featured in a T20I in July 2024 against Sri Lanka.
4:02 pm
Sreejita Sen
