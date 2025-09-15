‘A Lose-Lose Situation for the Team’ – Reactions Aplenty As India Refuse To Shake Hands With Pakistan After a Convincing Win in Asia Cup 2025.

India didn't shake hands with Pakistan after the game.
As expected, some drama unfolded before and after the high-octane Asia Cup 2025 clash between India and Pakistan in Dubai last night. During the toss, India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav didn’t shake hands with Pakistani counterpart Salman Ali Agha, a moment that seemed routine at first – but the same procedure after the winning shot became a defining flashpoint.
Suryakumar finished the game with a maximum and quickly congratulated his partner, Shivam Dube, on the other end, sprinting off the field. Later, the matter escalated when India locked their dressing room and decided not to share a customary handshake or a single word with Pakistani players, who were standing outside, leaving them furious.
Suryakumar dedicated the win to the Pahalgam victims and later, in the post-match press conference, confirmed there are certain things above sportsman-spirit, a reason why he didn’t shake hands with the opponent. According to him, the Indian team gave a perfect reply to Pakistan, firstly by a seven-wicket mauling and then by not shaking hands.
“See how it is, I feel a few things in life are ahead of sportsman spirit. I have told it at the presentation as well that we actually stand with all the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. And we stand with their families also, express our solidarity.”
Speaking to the media afterwards, Pakistan’s head coach, Mike Hesson, detailed the post-match events, stating that India’s act kept Salman from attending the post-match ceremony. He added that the team was disappointed with India’s stand, for they went near India’s dugout to share the customary clasp.
“Obviously, we were ready to shake hands at the end of the game. We were disappointed that our opposition didn’t do that. We sort of went over there to shake hands, and they were already going to the changing room. That was a disappointing way for the match to play.”
Although both teams steered clear of on-field flare-ups, such awkward sparks were bound to happen in one way or another, given the sentiments involved and what transpired in Pahalgam earlier this year. There was obvious anger among the public, who even boycotted the match and wanted it to be called off, with players forced to carry on despite the outside noise.
From India’s point of view, the handshake snub was a statement they could make; the match went on regardless, but this was something fully within their power to assert. It’s hard to blame them when opponent players resorted to extremely provocative antics after tensions between the two countries escalated on April 22 and onwards.
Unsurprisingly, reactions from either side of the border have been surplus after India took a bold stance, with users sharing divided views. While one section found the handshake saga justifiable, a few, mostly from Pakistan, felt it was against the game’s spirit, labelling it ‘classless’.
The focus was bound to stretch beyond what was happening during the play, and India’s act ensured the in-game events took the back seat completely. Obviously, a one-sided affair, which has become routine in India-Pakistan games, meant real game analysis wasn’t much of a talking point, except among non-casuals.
This was both teams’ first meeting following the Pahalgam attack, and tensions were at their peak, even if players somehow avoided on-field tussles. However, in the next game in the Super Four stage, where both sides are expected to qualify, scenes can get ugly on the field, for emotions always run high in such games, and India’s stance has only intensified the unease.
