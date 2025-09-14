News
Hardik Pandya Makes Cracking Start to IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match With First Ball Wicket, Saim Ayub Departs for Golden Duck [WATCH]
indian-cricket-team

Hardik Pandya Makes Cracking Start to IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match With First Ball Wicket, Saim Ayub Departs for Golden Duck [WATCH]

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: September 14, 2025
2 min read
Hardik Pandya Makes Cracking Start to IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match With First Ball Wicket, Saim Ayub Departs for Golden Duck [WATCH]

Opening the bowling for India, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya made a resounding start to the high-octane IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 clash by picking up a wicket on the first ball of the match.

After starting with a wide, Pandya made amends by dismissing Pakistan opener Saim Ayub on a golden duck on the first legitimate delivery.

Ayub has spooned a square drive straight to point with Jasprit Bumrah making no errors and completing the catch comfortably. The left-hander wanted to play it on top of the bounce but was a touch too early.

Watch the video of the dismissal below.

Ayub’s recent form will be extremely worrisome for the Pakistan management as he registered his fourth golden duck in T20Is this year. Notably, this was also his second consecutive golden duck in the continental tournament, after suffering a similar fate in the opener against Oman.

So far in 2025, Saim Ayub has played 16 matches and amassed 318 runs, averaging poorly under 20s and only three fifties to his name.

ALSO READ:

Pakistan in early trouble after Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah make inroads

Speaking about the match, Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha won the toss and opted to bat first.

The Men in Green, however, are currently struggling after a couple of early blows. Following Ayub’s wicket in the first over, Pakistan lost Mohammad Harris in the very next over to Jasprit Bumrah. Their scoreboard at the moment reads 6 for 2 in 1.2 overs with Fakhar Zaman and Sahibzada Farhan batting in the middle. They will need to build a partnership soon in a bid to make amends for the early setback.

Both India and Pakistan went with unchanged teams from their respective openers against UAE and Oman.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Asia Cup 2025
Hardik Pandya
IND vs PAK
Saim Ayub
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

