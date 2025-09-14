India vs Pak Live, Asia Cup 2025: Key Updates, Playing XI, and Takeaways from Dubai

A comprehensive India vs Pak live coverage from the Asia Cup 2025 clash in Dubai as the neighbours go head-to-head amidst political drama and media outrage.
Dubai has hosted India-Pakistan encounters before, but tonight the city feels different. The flags and drums are the same, the anticipation no less intense, yet the names on the team sheets tell you this isn’t a repeat of familiar chapters. The Asia Cup 2025 has ushered in a generational reset. No Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma striding out for India. No Babar Azam or Mohammad Rizwan holding Pakistan’s innings together. Instead, it is Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Saim Ayub and Salman Agha who must carry the weight of history.
The context makes it heavier still. This is the first meeting since the Pahalgam incident, and the match goes ahead despite fan backlash in India. The cricket, though, rarely needs politics to supply tension. When India and Pakistan line up, it is never just a game. Every boundary, every wicket will echo far beyond the desert.
Rivalries like this rarely come down to form sheets. Still, India enter with recent wins, Pakistan with equal momentum. For all the strategy talk – spin-heavy attacks, flexible batting orders, cautious conditions in Dubai – it is often one moment that decides the course. A yorker. A misfield. A shot played a fraction too late.
Match Date & Time: Sunday, September 14, 2025
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Start Time: 08:00 PM IST | 02:30 PM GMT
Live Telecast: SonyLIV
India vs Pak live score & updates: Follow this live blog
(Live blog to begin once the match starts. Stay tuned…)
Toss update to be posted live. Stay with us for the ind vs pak live toss result and playing XIs.
India playing XI is expected to be spin-heavy for the conditions like it was for the UAE clash with just Bumrah as a specialist seamer. Expect slow-bowling variety through Kuldeep, Varun, Axar, and even Abhishek.
India vs Pakistan lineup features Pakistan’s usual emphasis on pace with Afridi and Faheem, but they’ve also packed in spin threats of late with Abrar Ahmed and Sufiyam Muqeem. Saim Ayub has also shown he’s capable of putting in decent work behind the ball.
The Dubai surface continues to behave sluggishly. Spinners could dominate, with an average first innings total hovering around 139. Fast bowlers have taken more wickets historically, but spinners remain more economical. Captains winning the toss have usually chosen to bowl first, and seven of the last eight India vs Pakistan T20Is have been won by the chasing side.
Expect a gripping contest if Pakistan bats first as India’s chasers have done well historically.
The weather in Dubai is expected to be cloudy and hot, with no rain interruptions.
Temperature: 24°C
Wind Speed: 22.5 km/h
Humidity: 59%
Rain Chances: Low (~20–30%)
India has dominated the T20I rivalry, including recent meetings in Dubai, where chasing teams have typically had the upper hand.
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|India
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+10.483
|Pakistan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+4.650
|Oman
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-4.650
|United Arab Emirates
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-10.483
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Afghanistan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+4.700
|Sri Lanka
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+2.595
|Bangladesh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|-0.650
|Hong Kong
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-2.889
You can stream it live on SonyLIV or watch it on TV via Sony Sports Network.
Visit Cricbuzz, ESPNcricinfo, or follow our India vs Pak live blog right here for ball-by-ball ind vs pak updates.
India’s XI includes Gill, Samson, SKY (C), Hardik, and Bumrah. Full lineup above under “India Playing XI”.
Unlikely. Forecast suggests hot and humid conditions but no rain interruptions.
India leads 10-3 in the 13 matches played so far.
