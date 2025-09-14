India vs Pak Live, Asia Cup 2025: Key Updates, Playing XI, and Takeaways from Dubai

A comprehensive India vs Pak live coverage from the Asia Cup 2025 clash in Dubai as the neighbours go head-to-head amidst political drama and media outrage.

Dubai has hosted India-Pakistan encounters before, but tonight the city feels different. The flags and drums are the same, the anticipation no less intense, yet the names on the team sheets tell you this isn’t a repeat of familiar chapters. The Asia Cup 2025 has ushered in a generational reset. No Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma striding out for India. No Babar Azam or Mohammad Rizwan holding Pakistan’s innings together. Instead, it is Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Saim Ayub and Salman Agha who must carry the weight of history.

The context makes it heavier still. This is the first meeting since the Pahalgam incident, and the match goes ahead despite fan backlash in India. The cricket, though, rarely needs politics to supply tension. When India and Pakistan line up, it is never just a game. Every boundary, every wicket will echo far beyond the desert.

Rivalries like this rarely come down to form sheets. Still, India enter with recent wins, Pakistan with equal momentum. For all the strategy talk – spin-heavy attacks, flexible batting orders, cautious conditions in Dubai – it is often one moment that decides the course. A yorker. A misfield. A shot played a fraction too late.

Match Date & Time: Sunday, September 14, 2025

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Start Time: 08:00 PM IST | 02:30 PM GMT

Live Telecast: SonyLIV

India vs Pak live score & updates: Follow this live blog

🧵 India vs Pak Live Blog: Real-Time Score & Match Updates

(Live blog to begin once the match starts. Stay tuned…)

Toss Update: Who Won the Toss Today in IND vs PAK?

Toss update to be posted live. Stay with us for the ind vs pak live toss result and playing XIs.

Likely India vs Pakistan Lineup (Playing XI)

India Playing XI

India playing XI is expected to be spin-heavy for the conditions like it was for the UAE clash with just Bumrah as a specialist seamer. Expect slow-bowling variety through Kuldeep, Varun, Axar, and even Abhishek.

Abhishek Sharma Shubman Gill Suryakumar Yadav (C) Tilak Varma Sanju Samson (WK) Shivam Dube Hardik Pandya Axar Patel Kuldeep Yadav Jasprit Bumrah Varun Chakravarthy

Pakistan Playing XI

India vs Pakistan lineup features Pakistan’s usual emphasis on pace with Afridi and Faheem, but they’ve also packed in spin threats of late with Abrar Ahmed and Sufiyam Muqeem. Saim Ayub has also shown he’s capable of putting in decent work behind the ball.

Sahibzada Farhan (WK) Saim Ayub Mohammad Haris (WK) Fakhar Zaman Agha Salman (C) Hassan Nawaz Mohammad Nawaz Faheem Ashraf Shaheen Afridi Sufiyan Muqeem Abrar Ahmed

Pitch Report: What To Expect in IND vs PAK Match Today

The Dubai surface continues to behave sluggishly. Spinners could dominate, with an average first innings total hovering around 139. Fast bowlers have taken more wickets historically, but spinners remain more economical. Captains winning the toss have usually chosen to bowl first, and seven of the last eight India vs Pakistan T20Is have been won by the chasing side.

Expect a gripping contest if Pakistan bats first as India’s chasers have done well historically.

Weather Forecast for India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match

The weather in Dubai is expected to be cloudy and hot, with no rain interruptions.

Temperature: 24°C

Wind Speed: 22.5 km/h

Humidity: 59%

Rain Chances: Low (~20–30%)

IND vs PAK Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

Total Matches: 13

India Wins: 10

Pakistan Wins: 3

India has dominated the T20I rivalry, including recent meetings in Dubai, where chasing teams have typically had the upper hand.

Key Player Battles to Watch

Shubman Gill vs Shaheen Afridi – Pakistan’s left-arm new ball menace vs India’s technically sound opener and with the ball expected to move around early, expect a threat from Shaheen.

– Pakistan’s left-arm new ball menace vs India’s technically sound opener and with the ball expected to move around early, expect a threat from Shaheen. Suryakumar Yadav vs Sufiyan Muqeem – SKY’s record vs Pakistan is underwhelming (no 20+ score in 5 games), and while he is exceptional against spin as vouched for by Mumbai Indians teammate Karn Sharma in The CX Pod Exclusive, Muqeem’s mystery could pose challenges on sluggish wickets.

– SKY’s record vs Pakistan is underwhelming (no 20+ score in 5 games), and while he is exceptional against spin as vouched for by Mumbai Indians teammate Karn Sharma in The CX Pod Exclusive, Muqeem’s mystery could pose challenges on sluggish wickets. Jasprit Bumrah vs Saim Ayub – The Pakistan opener was recently backed to hit six sixes off Bumrah, but the Indian pacer showed little signs of rust against UAE. Expect a clear winner in the powerplay.

Updated Asia Cup 2025 Points Table

Asia Cup 2025 – Group A Points Table

Team Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR India 1 1 0 0 0 2 +10.483 Pakistan 1 1 0 0 0 2 +4.650 Oman 1 0 1 0 0 0 -4.650 United Arab Emirates 1 0 1 0 0 0 -10.483

Asia Cup 2025 – Group B Points Table

Team Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Afghanistan 1 1 0 0 0 2 +4.700 Sri Lanka 1 1 0 0 0 2 +2.595 Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.650 Hong Kong 2 0 2 0 0 0 -2.889

