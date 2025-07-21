‘He Is More Difficult Than AB De Villiers’ — Mumbai Indians Spinner Blown Away By Skill Of IPL Star Player

He has bowled to both Suryakumar Yadav and AB de Villiers.

Mumbai Indians (MI) spinner Karn Sharma has revealed that his IPL teammate Suryakumar Yadav is more difficult to bowl to than former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter AB de Villiers. Having bowled to both of them, Karn Sharma was speaking from his own experience.

Karna Sharma on bowling to Suryakumar Yadav and AB de Villiers

“Form-wise, Surya is more difficult to bowl to than AB de Villiers. Why? Because Surya can sweep the same ball in four directions. He can hit to the leg side, midwicket, straight, even over covers. That’s what makes it tough. He can hit you out of the park,” Karn Sharma said during an exclusive interaction with CricXtasy on the latest episode of the CX Pod.

All matches (54) Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 County Championship Division Two, 2025 ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Max60 Season 2, 2025 Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025 Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 MAL – HKG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SGP – SAM – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kingston Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI 189/8 AUS 190/7 Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Kingston Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 RWA – ML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 BHN – RWA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Northern Ireland County Championship Division Two, 2025 GLO – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ-W – DIF-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 STO-W – ALZ-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 DIF-W – STO-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ-W – DIF-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 STO-W – ALZ-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 DIF-W – STO-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ-W – DIF-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 STO-W – ALZ-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 DIF-W – STO-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC – NVR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 RWA-W – MWW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 BOT-W – MZW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 SLO-W – EWW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 CW-W – LSN-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 BNC – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 RLC – KRMPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – GCF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – FLI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – GCF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 MIB – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 FLI – MIB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – CBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 GCF – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – MIB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dhaka Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025 BAN – PAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UAE – NIG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 KNY – UGA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 KNY – NBA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UGA – NIG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 KAK – OAW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 YAR – RWT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 OAW – MMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 KAK – VMK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 ASS – BAD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 BDS – MAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 BAD – SGT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 ASS – MAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom World Championship of Legends, 2025 EDC – WIC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom World Championship of Legends, 2025 IAC – SAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Harare Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 NZ – SA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – ZIM-W – Fixtures Standings

When asked if Suryakumar Yadav could do this on the same ball, the 37-year-old said: “Yes, same ball. That’s why bowling to him is difficult. No matter how good the bowler—Rashid Khan or any top spinner—Surya dominates them.”

The Railways cricketer elaborated on how Suryakumar Yadav dominates spinners. In IPL 2025, SKY, as he is often called by his fans, scored 350 runs from 16 innings at a strike-rate of 163.55 against spinners.

“This season especially,” Karn continued. “This year too. Whether it’s international or domestic, he’s dominated everywhere—especially against spinners. Spinners fear him. Because he can sweep and loft over covers. That’s very difficult for any batter to execute consistently,” he stated.

Suryakumar Yadav’s excellent IPL 2025 season

Overall, Suryakumar Yadav was Mumbai Indians’ highest run-getter in IPL 2025. He aggregated 717 runs from 16 matches at a strike-rate of 167.91 and an average of 65.18. He was consistent throughout the season and registered five half-centuries.



ALSO READ:

The Hardik Pandya-led side reached the playoffs of IPL 2025 and defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Eliminator. However, they went down to eventual runners-up Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 20 runs in Qualifier 2, thus prolonging their wait for their sixth IPL title.

WATCH THE FULL EPISODE ON YOUTUBE

Karn Sharma’s costly drop of AB de Villiers

Karn Sharma has bowled to AB de Villiers in four matches but he failed to take a wicket of the South African on any of those occasions.

In one game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2014, Karn, playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) then, dropped AB de Villiers while the latter was batting on 30. De Villiers went on to play a knock of 89 to guide Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a four-wicket win with just one ball to spare.

Karn later rued his drop catch for costing Sunrisers Hyderabad the match. “If I had held on to that catch, maybe the game could have swung in our favour. But it is part and parcel of the game; at times you hold on to those and sometimes they don’t stick to your hands,” he had said back then.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.