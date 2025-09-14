3 Key Takeaways From IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match Ft. Abhishek Sharma, Axar Patel

India and Pakistan locked horns today in a high-octane encounter in the Asia Cup 2025, with the Men in Blue coming out on top with a dominating seven-wicket win.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan managed 127/9 in 20 overs which India chased down comfortably in 15.5 overs.

In the process, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side consolidated their position at the top of the Group A points table with four points from two matches and have guaranteed their qualification into the Super 4s.

Let’s take a look at the three key takeaways from the match.

Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel weave magic

India’s plans to choke opponents with spin worked once again with Kuldeep Yadav leading the attack from the front. After winning the Player of the match award against UAE for his spell of 4/7, he impressed once again with figures of 3/18 against Pakistan.

Axar Patel too was clinical with his tidy bowling, leaking just 18 runs from four overs and picking two scalps.

Pakistan batting left exposed again

Pakistan’s batting has been a major concern at the continental event so far. Opener Saim Ayub has been in terrible form, registering consecutive golden ducks in the two matches against Oman and India. The Men in Green’s middle-order has also been an issue too, crumbling in both instances.

Against Oman, they went from 89/2 to 120/5 while against India they went from 45/3 to 83/7. Pakistan will need to fix their batting woes quickly in a bid to turn around their fortunes.

Abhishek Sharma continues giving explosive starts

Despite tremendous competition for an opener’s spot in the Indian T20I side, Abhishek Sharma showed why he has made the position his own with some fearless and audacious batting.

In the first match against Oman, Abhishek blasted a quickfire 16-ball 30 before a 13-ball 31 against Pakistan today to set the platform for an easy India win.

