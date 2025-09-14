News
India Leave Pakistan Fuming After Asia Cup 2025 Clash, Refuse To Share Handshakes
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: September 15, 2025
2 min read
The recent IND vs PAK clash in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, which the Men in Blue won by seven wickets, ended with sheer drama after the Suryakumar Yadav-led side refused to shake hands with their opponents in the aftermath of the game.

It is understood that the Pakistan players waited in a queue for the customary handshake but no Indian players came out of the dugout.

When quizzed about the reason for the same, SKY said at the post-match press conference,

“I feel, few things in life are ahead of sportsman spirit also. I’ve said at the presentations also, we stand with all the victims of the Pahalgam attack and their families also. And we dedicate this win to the armed forces.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper did not attend the post-match presentation. Furthermore, during the coin toss as well, neither captain (Pakistan’s Salman Ali Agha and India’s Suryakumar Yadav) shook hands.

Prior to the match too, there was chatter on social media and amongst fans to boycott the contest due to the political bilateral relations, especially after the war and India’s Operation Sindoor earlier in the year.

For the unversed, the tournament was also shifted to the UAE despite India being the official host due to the political turmoil between the countries.

India blow away Pakistan to secure Super 4 berth in Asia Cup 2025

Speaking about the match, Kuldeep Yadav once again spun his magic to win his second consecutive player of the match award in the Asia Cup 2025. He finished with a spell of 3/18 against Pakistan after his 4/7 against UAE.

On the other hand, Abhishek Sharma continued showcasing his explosive hitting abilities with a 13-ball 31 before Suryakumar Yadav stepped up with his unbeaten 47* off 37 to take India over the finishing line comfortably.

Asia Cup 2025
IND vs PAK
Suryakumar Yadav
