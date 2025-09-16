‘He Hits It Further Than Me’ — CPL 2025 Sensation Quentin Sampson Gets Stamp of Approval From RCB Star Romario Shepherd,

He has grabbed everyone’s attention in the ongoing CPL 2025.

Powerful six-hitters have always been aplenty in Caribbean cricket, and fresh names emerging every year don’t surprise anyone much now. However, one batter who has grabbed everyone’s attention in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 is Quentin Sampson, who has shown an unorthodox technique and hit monstrous sixes in the competition.

Coming from the Caria Caria village, Sampson, like several others in that region, played ample softball cricket, which helped him develop a wild batswing and generate immense power in his shots. He also played tape-ball cricket in Guyana last month and has been a talking point for a while, mostly because of that batswing.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Romario Shepherd, who is among the most ferocious hitters in world cricket, heaped praise on him ahead of the CPL 2025 playoffs, stating Sampson hits bigger sixes than him. He noted how Quentin has impressed in his maiden season, and the youngster will only improve from here on.

“Well, definitely, Sampson right now. But hopefully in the playoffs, I can give him some challenge [with six-hitting]. But as of now, he’s hitting it further than me by a mile.”

A promotion to the top helped Quentin Sampson prosper

Despite tremendous ability and expertise in big hitting, Quentin Sampson initially batted quite low in the batting order for Guyana Amazon Warriors in the ongoing CPL 2025. In the first five outings, he batted at No.8 or below and was still successful, scoring 98 runs at a strike rate of 150.76 and a balls-per-boundary ratio of 5.

The potential in the lower order paved the way for his promotion, and the Warriors slotted him at the top to maximise his batting prowess. In two innings as an opener, Quentin has registered scores of 76 & 50, including as many as 10 boundaries and nine sixes.

His heroics meant Guyana, who seemed to be losing plot with two successive defeats, were back to winning ways and ended in the top two, giving them an extra cushion in this crucial phase. Quentin has been vital in helping them finish the league stage on a high note when the possibility of taking the long route to the final looked real after two consecutive defeats.

Can Quentin earn an IPL deal in the IPL 2026 auction?

At this moment, Quentin Sampson is still raw and a work in progress as a hitter. However, IPL teams don’t mind investing in such potential players by getting them at a lower sum and grooming them under an able coaching department.

Quentin represents future batters in T20 cricket, someone with a baseball-like technique who generates ample power from their base. He has shown the ability to remain low and get under the ball to impart maximum strength into his shots, one of the reasons why he clears ropes so easily.

His technique resembles that of Daren Sammy, who also played unorthodox shots in different positions with a long handle. Sammy had his methods, but Quentin should be aware enough to keep progressing, given that his technique can make him susceptible to quality bowling without constant evolution.

IPL teams will surely track his progress and see how he develops with more exposure to high-level cricket. The chances of a deal can’t be ruled out, especially if he continues performing in the league and other domestic competitions, because teams will look at him as an X-factor in their squad.

