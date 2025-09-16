News
indian-premier-league-ipl

Young Sri Lanka Star Could Attract Serious Eyeballs at IPL 2026 Auction

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: September 16, 2025
3 min read

He has featured in seven T20Is, scoring 173 runs at an average of 34.60

Young Sri Lanka star Kamil Mishara could attract serious attention at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction. He has started his T20I career well and has been contributing for his country in almost every match so far.

Kamil Mishara is currently part of Sri Lanka’s Asia Cup 2025 squad and has played in both matches so far. Batting at No.3, he scored 19 against Hong Kong and an unbeaten 46 against Bangladesh.

The scores weren’t very high, but both innings played a key role in Sri Lanka successfully chasing the targets.

Kamil Mishara Proves His Value in Chases

His unbeaten 46 against Bangladesh was crucial. After an early setback, he partnered with Pathum Nissanka to add 95 runs for the second wicket. He stayed till the end, finishing on 46* from 32 balls with four fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 143.75, earning the Player of the Match award.

Earlier, in the Zimbabwe series, he played another decisive innings. In the third T20I while chasing 192, he came in at No.3 and smashed 73* off 43 balls with six fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 169.76. His knock sealed a comfortable win for Sri Lanka and remains his highest T20I score, also winning him the Player of the Match award.

ALO READ:

Kamil Mishara Shows Early Promise in International Cricket

So far, Kamil Mishara has featured in seven T20Is, scoring 173 runs at an average of 34.60 and a strike rate of 131.06. Though the sample is small, he has already displayed plenty of promise and could become a reliable batter for Sri Lanka in the future.

In domestic, he has played 50 T20 matches, scoring 899 runs in 47 innings at an average of 26.44 and a strike rate of 142.92, including five half-centuries.

Kamil Mishara Could Attract Serious Eyeballs At IPL 2026 Auction

The 24-year-old Sri Lankan top-order batter Kamil Mishara could draw strong interest from franchises at the IPL 2026 auction. Even though his international career is still in its early stages, he has already shown promise with the bat. The Asia Cup 2025 is a big chance for him, as a good performance on this stage could draw attention from around the world.

In the IPL, teams often need strong options at No.3. Kamil Mishara might not start right away but could be a useful backup and a player for the future.

Asia Cup 2025
IPL 2026 Auction
Kamil Mishara
Sri Lanka
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

As a passionate cricket fan I have been watching the game for over 20 years, and it has been a constant part of my life for as long as I can remember. From childhood, I enjoyed following matches and players, and over time that passion only grew stronger. What began as admiration for the sport slowly turned into a deeper connection, where I found joy in expressing my thoughts through writing. For me, writing about cricket feels natural. It doesn’t feel like work, but rather a reflection of the love I have for the game that has always been close to my heart.

