Snubbed from Asia Cup 2025, India Pacer Mohammed Siraj Wins ICC Men’s Player of the Month for August 2025
indian-cricket-team

Snubbed from Asia Cup 2025, India Pacer Wins ICC Men's Player of the Month for August 2025

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: September 15, 2025
3 min read

He last featured in a T20I in July 2024 against Sri Lanka.

Snubbed from Asia Cup 2025, India Pacer Mohammed Siraj Wins ICC Men’s Player of the Month for August 2025

Star Indian seamer, Mohammed Siraj, has been honoured as the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for August 2025. The 31-year-old bagged the laurel for his stunning show in the final Test of the five-match series, which denied England a 3-2 series victory, while ensuring a hard-fought draw for India.

Mohammed Siraj’s Game-changing Spell Ensured A Draw for India

The Indian pacer had also bagged the Player of the Match award in the series final for his spectacular, match-winning performance at The Oval. Siraj followed up his four-wicket haul of the first innings to claim a fifer, which came during a tricky defense, with the hosts needing only 35 runs on the final day’s play, with four wickets in hand.

But a magnificent turnaround from the Indian pace duo Prasidh Krishna and Siraj folded the English lineup for just 28 runs in that opening session. After a 2-2 series draw in their last tour of England in 2022, India once again put up a similar fightback with a less experienced squad, following the recent Test retirements of the stalwarts like Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Notably, the bowler finished the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series as the leading wicket-taker with 23 scalps to his name. Siraj was also the only pacer of the series to feature in all five fixtures of the overseas red-ball tour. Moreover, after this exceptional show, the bowler jumped a huge 12 places in the ICC men’s Test bowling rankings to earn the 15th spot.

“It is a special honour to be named ICC Player of the Month. The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy was one of the most intense contests I have been part of. I am proud that I could contribute with some important spells, especially in the decisive moments. I will continue to work hard and give my best every time I wear the India jersey,” said the bowler to ICC.

ALSO READ:

Mohammed Siraj Missed A Place in India’s Asia Cup 2025 Squad

Even after a decent show in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, the bowler was snubbed from the national team for the ongoing ACC Asia Cup 2025. After a seven-year stint with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Siraj was acquired by the Gujarat Titans (GT) for INR 12.25 crores. The seamer bagged 16 wickets in 15 matches, including a four-wicket haul, at an economy of 9.25.

Moreover, the pacer’s brilliant six-wicket haul was the highlight of the latest ACC Asia Cup Final in 2023, when India thrashed Sri Lanka with a dominant 10-wicket win. Notably, his appearances in the white-ball format for India have been limited in recent times. Siraj last featured in a T20I in July 2024 against Sri Lanka. The 31-year-old was also not included in India’s squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Anderson Tendulkar Trophy 2025
Asia Cup 2025
India
Mohammed Siraj
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

A sports writer covering cricket leagues and matches from around the world. I'm doing what I love the most — keeping the fans updated about the latest happenings in the cricketing world.

COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.