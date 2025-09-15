Snubbed from Asia Cup 2025, India Pacer Wins ICC Men’s Player of the Month for August 2025

He last featured in a T20I in July 2024 against Sri Lanka.

Star Indian seamer, Mohammed Siraj, has been honoured as the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for August 2025. The 31-year-old bagged the laurel for his stunning show in the final Test of the five-match series, which denied England a 3-2 series victory, while ensuring a hard-fought draw for India.

Mohammed Siraj’s Game-changing Spell Ensured A Draw for India

The Indian pacer had also bagged the Player of the Match award in the series final for his spectacular, match-winning performance at The Oval. Siraj followed up his four-wicket haul of the first innings to claim a fifer, which came during a tricky defense, with the hosts needing only 35 runs on the final day’s play, with four wickets in hand.

But a magnificent turnaround from the Indian pace duo Prasidh Krishna and Siraj folded the English lineup for just 28 runs in that opening session. After a 2-2 series draw in their last tour of England in 2022, India once again put up a similar fightback with a less experienced squad, following the recent Test retirements of the stalwarts like Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Notably, the bowler finished the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series as the leading wicket-taker with 23 scalps to his name. Siraj was also the only pacer of the series to feature in all five fixtures of the overseas red-ball tour. Moreover, after this exceptional show, the bowler jumped a huge 12 places in the ICC men’s Test bowling rankings to earn the 15th spot.

“It is a special honour to be named ICC Player of the Month. The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy was one of the most intense contests I have been part of. I am proud that I could contribute with some important spells, especially in the decisive moments. I will continue to work hard and give my best every time I wear the India jersey,” said the bowler to ICC.

ALSO READ:

Mohammed Siraj Missed A Place in India’s Asia Cup 2025 Squad

Even after a decent show in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, the bowler was snubbed from the national team for the ongoing ACC Asia Cup 2025. After a seven-year stint with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Siraj was acquired by the Gujarat Titans (GT) for INR 12.25 crores. The seamer bagged 16 wickets in 15 matches, including a four-wicket haul, at an economy of 9.25.

Moreover, the pacer’s brilliant six-wicket haul was the highlight of the latest ACC Asia Cup Final in 2023, when India thrashed Sri Lanka with a dominant 10-wicket win. Notably, his appearances in the white-ball format for India have been limited in recent times. Siraj last featured in a T20I in July 2024 against Sri Lanka. The 31-year-old was also not included in India’s squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.