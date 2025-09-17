Forgotten RCB Star Slams 80-Ball Hundred for Australia A Against India A in Unofficial Test Match

He has scored 78 runs for RCB.

Former RCB star Josh Philippe has made his return to India a memorable one. Representing Australia A, Philippe smashed a quickfire century against India A in the first unofficial Test in Lucknow on Wednesday. His brute innings powered Australia to post a massive first innings total of 532/6 in just 98 overs. Australia’s first innings run rate read a staggering 5.42 when they declared on day two.

Josh Philippe Sparks Ashes 2025 Hope With Scintillating Century

Josh Philippe first came into the limelight after dominating the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 with the willow. Representing Sydney Sixers, he amassed 508 runs at an impressive strike rate of 149.41, with three fifties. This outstanding season earned his maiden T20I call-up from Australia in February and ODI call-up in July. But he couldn’t leave his mark and was smoothly sidelined from white-ball formats.

However, Philippe, who seems to not have been in Test call up contention, has now sparked a hope for the opening spot in the Ashes 2025. The 28-year-old slammed 80-ball hundred against the India A’s quality attack. He read the spinner from the point of release exceptionally well and used his feet to unsettle the Indian bowlers. Like almost every overseas cricketer, Philippe used conventional and reverse sweeps to his best advantage, not allowing the bowler to ball at one spot regularly. The wicket-keeper batter smoked 18 fours and four sixes, striking at a whopping 141.37, in his unbeaten 87-ball stay. In the process, Philippe forged two brisk 81 and 118 partnerships with Liam Scott (81 off 122 balls) and pacer Xavier Bartlett (39 off 24 balls) respectively, putting Australia A in the driver’s seat.

The unofficial Test match holds a huge importance for both teams’ players to bolster their case for Test call ups. While Shreyas Iyer and Narayan Jagadeesan are eyeing spots in the India Test squad for the upcoming home series against West Indies, Sam Konstas and Nathan McSweeney are among the ones who are competing for opener roles in the upcoming Ashes 2025. Konstas smashed 109 off just 144 balls with 10 fours and three sixes, beginning the tour on a positive note. His opening partner Campbell Kellaway amassed 88 off 97 balls, striking at 90.72. Both the openers were aggressive at the top, putting up 198 runs for the first wicket off just 37.1 overs.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side pulled things back with four quick wickets, before Cooper Connolly and Scott forged a strong 109-run fifth wicket stand, bringing Australia back in the match. What followed was a magnificent knock by Philippe that took the game away from the hosts. Australia A declared the innings at 532/6 at the stroke of lunch on Day 2.

The right-hand batter would want to continue the momentum in the second unofficial Test. An amazing India tour could potentially help to bring his name into the talk for the Ashes 2025. The Ashes is scheduled to commence from November 21 in Perth.

