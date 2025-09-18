Washington Sundar Narrates How Gujarat Titans Stint in IPL 2025 Helped Him to Draw Manchester Test

Apart from his brilliant spin tricks, the all-rounder has also scored several crucial knocks with the willow in Tests.

Star Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar has given credit to his latest stint with the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 for his exceptional batting performance in the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. Notably, after his release from the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the Tamil Nadu player joined GT and received some invaluable assistance from the franchise’s head coach, Ashish Nehra.

Washington Sundar on Increased Batting Opportunities in IPL 2025

The 25-year-old emphasised Nehra’s role to provide him a strong batting preparation during the T20 league, which later helped him in the five-Test tour against England. Notably, while playing for GT, which finished their IPL 2025 campaign in the Eliminator, Sundar scored 133 runs in 16 matches, averaging 26.60, at a fierce strike rate of 166.25.

“I was with Ashish Nehra at GT. In this IPL, the amount of batting preparation I did, I have never played that much in my life. He gave me that much batting. The things I did there helped me in this match. It was the last wicket and I had to hit so the power hitting definitely helped,” he stated in former Indian player Krishnamachari Srikkanth’s YouTube channel.

However, the Manchester fixture was pivotal for the Indian team as they were already trailing in the series by 2-1. A loss in that fourth match would have sealed the series in favour of the hosts Engalnd. Notably, captain Shubman Gill and KL Rahul had rescued the side with a stunning 188-run partnership after losing two early wickets in consecutive deliveries off the first over while chasing 312 in the second innings. Moreover, India were also short of their wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who was in great touch of form with two centuries in the previous three matches.

But unfortunately, he sustained a toe fracture during the first innings in Manchester. However, after Gill and Rahul’s early dismissal on the final day, the all-rounders pair of Ravindra Jadeja and Sundar notched up a magnificent unbeaten partnership of 203 runs to keep the series alive for the final fixture at The Oval. Jadeja brought up a sublime 185-ball 107*, while the youngster also showcased tremendous grit and determination with his 101* off 206 balls.

“I just trusted my instincts. I believed that I could actually do it for the team and play two and a half sessions. And obviously, my coach believed a lot. Pant did not bat in that innings. As a team, it was great to draw that match with such a performance,” stressed Sundar.

Sundar’s Pivotal Knocks to Power India’s Total in Tests

Apart from his brilliant spin tricks, the 25-year-old has also put up several crucial knocks with the willow in the longest format of the game, especially in overseas fixtures. Sundar made his Test debut in the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2021 series.

He contributed with a much-needed 62 and 22 that proved to be match-winning knocks as India defeated Australia to defend their 2018 title. The player who has scored 911 runs in 13 matches and also bagged 32 wickets, including a five-wicket haul, has also put up two unbeaten knocks of 85 and 96 against England at home to boost the side to a comprehensive total.

