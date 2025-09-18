News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Washington Sundar Narrates How Gujarat Titans Stint in IPL 2025, Ashish Nehra Helped Him to Draw Manchester Test
indian-cricket-team

Washington Sundar Narrates How Gujarat Titans Stint in IPL 2025 Helped Him to Draw Manchester Test

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: September 18, 2025
3 min read

Apart from his brilliant spin tricks, the all-rounder has also scored several crucial knocks with the willow in Tests.

Washington Sundar Narrates How Gujarat Titans Stint in IPL 2025, Ashish Nehra Helped Him to Draw Manchester Test

Star Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar has given credit to his latest stint with the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 for his exceptional batting performance in the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. Notably, after his release from the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the Tamil Nadu player joined GT and received some invaluable assistance from the franchise’s head coach, Ashish Nehra.

Washington Sundar on Increased Batting Opportunities in IPL 2025

The 25-year-old emphasised Nehra’s role to provide him a strong batting preparation during the T20 league, which later helped him in the five-Test tour against England. Notably, while playing for GT, which finished their IPL 2025 campaign in the Eliminator, Sundar scored 133 runs in 16 matches, averaging 26.60, at a fierce strike rate of 166.25.

“I was with Ashish Nehra at GT. In this IPL, the amount of batting preparation I did, I have never played that much in my life. He gave me that much batting. The things I did there helped me in this match. It was the last wicket and I had to hit so the power hitting definitely helped,” he stated in former Indian player Krishnamachari Srikkanth’s YouTube channel.

However, the Manchester fixture was pivotal for the Indian team as they were already trailing in the series by 2-1. A loss in that fourth match would have sealed the series in favour of the hosts Engalnd. Notably, captain Shubman Gill and KL Rahul had rescued the side with a stunning 188-run partnership after losing two early wickets in consecutive deliveries off the first over while chasing 312 in the second innings. Moreover, India were also short of their wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who was in great touch of form with two centuries in the previous three matches.

But unfortunately, he sustained a toe fracture during the first innings in Manchester. However, after Gill and Rahul’s early dismissal on the final day, the all-rounders pair of Ravindra Jadeja and Sundar notched up a magnificent unbeaten partnership of 203 runs to keep the series alive for the final fixture at The Oval. Jadeja brought up a sublime 185-ball 107*, while the youngster also showcased tremendous grit and determination with his 101* off 206 balls.

“I just trusted my instincts. I believed that I could actually do it for the team and play two and a half sessions. And obviously, my coach believed a lot. Pant did not bat in that innings. As a team, it was great to draw that match with such a performance,” stressed Sundar.

ALSO READ:

Sundar’s Pivotal Knocks to Power India’s Total in Tests

Apart from his brilliant spin tricks, the 25-year-old has also put up several crucial knocks with the willow in the longest format of the game, especially in overseas fixtures. Sundar made his Test debut in the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2021 series.

He contributed with a much-needed 62 and 22 that proved to be match-winning knocks as India defeated Australia to defend their 2018 title. The player who has scored 911 runs in 13 matches and also bagged 32 wickets, including a five-wicket haul, has also put up two unbeaten knocks of 85 and 96 against England at home to boost the side to a comprehensive total.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Anderson Tendulkar Trophy 2025
Ashish Nehra
ENG vs IND
England vs India
GT
Gujarat Titans
India
IPL 2025
Washington Sundar
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

A sports writer covering cricket leagues and matches from around the world. I'm doing what I love the most — keeping the fans updated about the latest happenings in the cricketing world.

Read more

Related posts

Why Narayan Jagadeesan Might Soon Earn an India Test Debut.

Why Narayan Jagadeesan Might Soon Earn an India Test Debut

He can be in contention in the upcoming home series.
5:01 pm
Darpan Jain

How India Are Countering the Ring of Fire With a New Fielding Drill During Asia Cup 2025

India have won both their matches so far in the Asia Cup 2025.
4:09 pm
Amogh Bodas
Robin Uthappa Reveals About 'Orchestrated Attack' on Him for Comments on India Test Star Karun Nair

Robin Uthappa Reveals About Facing ‘Orchestrated Attack’ for Comments on India Test Star

11:35 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
How India Test Bowling Stocks Look Alarmingly Pale Despite Seemingly Ample Options.

How India Test Bowling Stocks Look Alarmingly Pale Despite Seemingly Ample Options

India’s options in the bowling department are more limited than they have been in a decade.
5:38 pm
Darpan Jain
Former India Player Manoj Tiwary Opens Up On MS Dhoni 'Hookah Controversy', Backs Irfan Pathan's Claim

Former India Player Opens Up On MS Dhoni ‘Hookah Controversy’, Backs Irfan Pathan’s Claim

4:54 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Smriti Mandhana Blasts Record-Breaking Hundred in IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI

Smriti Mandhana Blasts Record-Breaking Hundred Against Australia in Second ODI

This is her third hundred against Australia in women's ODIs.
4:22 pm
Aditya Ighe
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.