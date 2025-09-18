How India Are Countering the Ring of Fire With a New Fielding Drill During Asia Cup 2025

India have won both their matches so far in the Asia Cup 2025.

Catches win matches! Irrespective of the format of the game, the importance of good fielding can never be brushed aside. We have often seen teams lose matches due to dropped chances, which have come to bite them back. With the shortest format bending in the direction of batters who are aggressive from the word go, the fielding needs to be top notch to take any chances that are thrown in the way. India are placed in a good position in the Asia Cup 2025, but need to make sure that they keep going.

Having said that, India’s fielding coach, T Dilip, has come up with a unique drill to help the Indian players deal with the unique demands of the Dubai International Stadium. UAE’s prime stadium poses a different challenge in front of the players as compared to other grounds. The floodlights at the stadium are placed in an unorthodox way, and form a ring, which is shaped like a dome.

This poses a difficulty for fielders, mostly who are fielding on the boundary line. When the ball goes in the air, the players are bound to lose track of the ball for a split-second. To add to that, the colour of the ball is the same as the floodlights. This makes it more challenging. As a result, the light falls lower on the eyes of the fielder, who has to put in extra effort to focus on the ball.

India have qualified for the Super Four stage on the back of impressive victories in the first two games. After giving a hammering to hosts UAE in the opener, the Men in Blue eased their way past arch-rivals Pakistan. Suryakumar Yadav & Co. are the clear favourites to clinch the tournament this time around.

What Is the New Fielding Drill For India?

The basics of fielding include watching the ball from the time it leaves the bat. ‘Watch the ball in the hand’ is a term which is often referred to, in the cricketing domain. While it stays the same today too, there is a minor challenge in Dubai. The floodlights are not quite orthodox, and players fielding on the boundary often lose sight of the ball.

To counter this issue, fielding coach T Dilip has introduced a new drill for team India. Players doing catching practice in the deep are instructed to look away for a split-second after the ball is hit in the air. This is a deliberate attempt to simulate the same kind of experience which a player goes through in the match. Due to this, the player has to focus on setting sight on the ball once again in order to complete the catch.

Dilip also spoke about the humidity at the venue that team India have to deal with. He also mentioned that the drop on the ball is very different due to the humid conditions. The idea behind training in this manner is for the players to realise that they do have a lot of time to catch the ball.

How Different Conditions Can Pose a Different Challenge For Fielding

Fielding is a complex concept. The technicalities which are involved in a single catch being taken or dropped are humongous. And this is why players need to be at the top of their game. The conditions of the stadium have got a huge role to play in the ball doing tricks. As a result, the fielders have to be extra careful with their techniques and make sure that they hold on to their catches.

Stadiums which are open tend to allow the ball to breeze through while coming down. In such conditions, it is extremely vital for players to stay nimble on the feet to grab the catch. Higher the trajectory of the ball, the tougher it is to stay stable under it. The winds play a huge role in the movement of the ball in the air, and fielding in such conditions can take a huge amount of skill.

On the other hand, stadiums that are closed, like the Dubai International Stadium, provide a different challenge. Other than the floodlight dynamics mentioned above, the dip on the ball is a bit more as compared to other stadiums. In simpler words, once the ball goes in the air, it does tend to come down a lot quicker than players anticipate. This is why, it is important for teams to have good fielders in ideal positions.

