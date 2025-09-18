News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Why Narayan Jagadeesan Might Soon Earn an India Test Debut.
indian-cricket-team

Why Narayan Jagadeesan Might Soon Earn an India Test Debut

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: September 18, 2025
3 min read

He can be in contention in the upcoming home series.

Why Narayan Jagadeesan Might Soon Earn an India Test Debut.

Few batters in the domestic arena have been as impressive as Narayan Jagadeesan in recent times. The batter has consistently been among the runs and also keeps wickets, which makes him an all-round player with high skills.

In the Ranji Trophy 2024/25, he was Tamil Nadu’s leading run-scorer, with 674 runs at an average of 56.16 in 13 innings, including five fifties and two centuries. In the previous two Ranji Trophy editions, Jagadeesan has been the second-leading run-accumulator, scoring 1490 runs at a fabulous average of 64.78 in 26 outings, with only Karun Nair ahead, mostly because he played more innings (33).

He continued his form in the Duleep Trophy 2025 semifinal against North Zone and scored a magnificent 197 in the first innings before scoring an unbeaten 52 in the next. His terrific knock in the initial dig helped South Zone gain a first-innings lead, taking them to the final, and Jagadeesan won the Player of the Match award.

ALSO READ:

If there was still any doubt in the quality of the batter, the 29-year-old stamped his authority with a fine 64 against Australia A in Lucknow. The opponent had a few solid bowlers, but Jagadeesan’s recent form has been too good to stop him, and, in fact, he would be disappointed not to convert it into another big score.

Narayan Jagadeesan might soon earn an India Test debut

Amidst all the progress he has made, Narayan Jagadeesan has already been in the plans for India’s Test team. He replaced Rishabh Pant in the squad for the fifth Test after a foot injury ruled him out, even though Dhruv Jurel got the nod ahead to play the game.

Still, he is clearly high in the pecking order, and he can be in contention in the upcoming home series against the West Indies, where Pant will reportedly be unavailable as he continues to recover. Jurel might have lately been the second wicketkeeper-batter, but Jagadeesan’s form is too tempting to ignore.

If Pant doesn’t play, Jagadeesan will surely make it to the squad, and performances for India A will decide whether the management hands him a Test debut. To his credit, the Tamil Nadu batter has pounced on every opportunity and ensured to score runs so that when the chance arrives, selectors don’t have any doubt.

Even if Jurel plays as a specialist wicketkeeper-batter, India still have a No.3 spot vacant, and Jagadeesan is naturally a top-order batter with vast experience facing the new ball. Plenty of names are vying for that spot, but he is assembling a non-negotiable currency – runs – that topples all other metrics, at least in the longest format.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Dhruv Jurel
IND vs WI
India
Narayan Jagadeesan
RIshabh Pant
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Related posts

Washington Sundar Narrates How Gujarat Titans Stint in IPL 2025, Ashish Nehra Helped Him to Draw Manchester Test

Washington Sundar Narrates How Gujarat Titans Stint in IPL 2025 Helped Him to Draw Manchester Test

Apart from his brilliant spin tricks, the all-rounder has also scored several crucial knocks with the willow in Tests.
5:24 pm
Sreejita Sen

How India Are Countering the Ring of Fire With a New Fielding Drill During Asia Cup 2025

India have won both their matches so far in the Asia Cup 2025.
4:09 pm
Amogh Bodas
Robin Uthappa Reveals About 'Orchestrated Attack' on Him for Comments on India Test Star Karun Nair

Robin Uthappa Reveals About Facing ‘Orchestrated Attack’ for Comments on India Test Star

11:35 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
How India Test Bowling Stocks Look Alarmingly Pale Despite Seemingly Ample Options.

How India Test Bowling Stocks Look Alarmingly Pale Despite Seemingly Ample Options

India’s options in the bowling department are more limited than they have been in a decade.
5:38 pm
Darpan Jain
Former India Player Manoj Tiwary Opens Up On MS Dhoni 'Hookah Controversy', Backs Irfan Pathan's Claim

Former India Player Opens Up On MS Dhoni ‘Hookah Controversy’, Backs Irfan Pathan’s Claim

4:54 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Smriti Mandhana Blasts Record-Breaking Hundred in IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI

Smriti Mandhana Blasts Record-Breaking Hundred Against Australia in Second ODI

This is her third hundred against Australia in women's ODIs.
4:22 pm
Aditya Ighe
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.