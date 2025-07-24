Former CSK Player Likely To Replace Rishabh Pant For ENG vs IND 5th Test at The Oval

Before the start of Day 2 of the ENG vs IND 4th Test, Indian fans were caught in a frenzy. The morning reports stated that Rishabh Pant had been ruled out of the series after a toe fracture while batting on Day 1. Ishan Kishan was likely approached as a replacement on the back of his County Championship stint. However, it turned out to be another injury-laden news. As per the recent developments, Narayan Jagadeesan may get a national call-up.
During the Lord’s Test, Pant had injured his finger. Dhruv Jurel was assigned wicket-keeping duties as Pant was available only to bat. During the ongoing Test, it seemed Pant may not return to the field. He was visibly in severe pain with a bleeding, swollen foot. However, he came out to bat after Shardul Thakur was dismissed in the 102nd over. Pant, who was retired hurt at 37 yesterday, has resumed batting today.
However, looking ahead, Pant may not be fully fit for The Oval Test starting on July 31. N Jagadeesan, a former player from Chennai Super Kings (CSK), may join the India squad. Perhaps, an official announcement is yet to be made. The decision could be subject to change if KL Rahul chips in as a back-up keeper to Dhruv Jurel.
Jagadeesan recently took part in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025 alongside other star players like Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, and more. The Dindigul Dragons’ glovesman made 180 runs from seven outings.
More to follow…
