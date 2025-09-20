News
RCB Talent Rasikh Salam Dar Sizzles With Seven-Wicket Show on Baroda Debut To Boost IPL 2026 Retention Chances [WATCH]
news

RCB Talent Sizzles With Seven-Wicket Show on Baroda Debut To Boost IPL 2026 Retention Chances [WATCH]

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: September 20, 2025
2 min read
RCB Talent Rasikh Salam Dar Sizzles With Seven-Wicket Show on Baroda Debut To Boost IPL 2026 Retention Chances [WATCH]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) young talent Rasikh Salam Dar put up an exemplary display of bowling prowess with a stellar seven-wicket match haul in domestic cricket.

Making his debut for Baroda in the K Thimmappiah Memorial Tournament against the KSCA Colts, the 25-year-old first took a four-wicket haul in the first innings followed by three more scalps in the next.

Interestingly, he is the second RCB player to shift sides to Bardoa this year, with wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma being the other name. The duo joined another crucial cog in RCB’s title winning IPL 2025 campaign, Krunal Pandya, in the Bardoa side.

Watch the video of Rasikh’s wickets below.

ALSO READ:

Notably, Rasikh made his domestic debut with Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) in the 2018 Vijay Hazare Trophy and has played 36 T20s, five Ranji Trophy matches and 10 List-A matches.

Rasikh Salam Dar boosts IPL 2026 retention chances

The right-arm medium bowler, who landed an INR 6 crore contract with RCB last IPL season, however did not have a very meaningful personal campaign. He got to play in only two games and conceded 70 runs from his six overs at an expensive economy of 11.66, managing just one wicket.

Prior to his stint with RCB, he has plied his trade with Mumbai Indians (MI), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC). While his stint with MI and KKR were short, playing one and two matches respectively and returned wicketless, he had a decent season with DC in IPL 2024 where he featured in eight games and picked up nine wickets with best figures of 3/34.

In the last Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024 season as well, he was impressive picking 11 wickets from seven matches.

While his latest season with RCB was not what he had hoped for, his recent exploits for Baroda will definitely play a big role in boosting his chances for a possible retention ahead of the IPL 2026 auction later this year.

IPL 2026
Rasikh Salam Dar
RCB
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

