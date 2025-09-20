Yashasvi Jaiswal Reacts for First Time After His Omission From India Squad For Asia Cup 2025

His last T20I appearance came against Sri Lanka on July 30, 2024.

Prolific opener Yashasvi Jaiswal finally opened up on him missing out on India’s squad for the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. The chairman of the selection committee, Ajit Agarkar, called it unfortunate for Jaiswal not getting selected in the squad despite being one of the most promising batters for India in recent years.

Shubman Gill returned to the fray after a year and was appointed vice-captain of the T20I side. His inclusion forced team management to make changes to their batting lineup, with Sanju Samson dropping down to the middle order. Gill, who led the Gujarat Titans to the eliminator in IPL 2025, was the fourth-highest run-getter of the season with 650 runs at 155.87 strike rate. However, a certain group of fans and cricket pundits were not happy with Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer’s absence despite their stunning forms.

Yashasvi Jaiswal reflects on his Snub from India Squad for Asia Cup 2025

Jaiswal has established himself as India’s Test opener in just a couple of years. He also made a stunning start to his T20I career, scoring 723 runs from 22 innings at an average of 36.15 and a strike rate of 164.31. The southpaw also has five fifties and a hundred to his name. He was also a part of India’s 2024 T20 World Cup-winning squad, though he didn’t get a chance to play any game.

Additionally, the 23-year-old had an outstanding IPL 2025 season, where he amassed 559 runs at a strike rate of 159.71. Recently, the left-hand batter smashed a couple of Test hundreds in England. With nearly one month’s gap between the England series and the Asia Cup, Jaiswal was fresh and ready to return in India’s T20I setup after a year. But India went with Abhishek Sharma, citing his bowling ability, who got a chance in Jaiswal’s absence due to the busy Test schedule.

Reflecting on his exclusion from the Asia Cup squad, Jaiswal has finally broken his silence, saying it’s the selectors’ call and he can’t do anything apart from working hard and controlling controllables.

“I don’t think about. It’s all in the hands of selectors. The decisions are taken according to the team combination. I will do whatever I can,” said Yashasvi during a conversation with Mashable India. “When my time comes, things will fall into place. I just want to keep working on myself and keep working hard.”

ALSO READ:

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s belief in blue

Looking back at his short career so far, Jaiswal asserted that he always knew that he would make it big in international cricket.

“I always had the belief that I would do something big. I will never stop. I will just keep working hard,” Jaiswal added.

Yashasvi Jaiswal made his Test debut for India in July 2023 against the West Indies. He scored 171 off 387 balls and became the 17th Indian to score a century on Test debut. Though the southpaw had an underwhelming South Africa tour, Jaiswal emerged as the leading run-getter in the home series against England in 2024. He also had decent outings in the Bangladesh and New Zealand series at home.

The left-hander continued his impressive form during his maiden Australia and England tours, where he amassed 391 and 411 runs respectively. This included hundreds in his first innings across countries. Notably, the Mumbaikar has scored the most runs for India in Test cricket since his debut. During the period, Jaiswal has racked up 2209 runs in 46 innings, with no other batter even crossing the 1750-run mark.

The young batter has already made his ODI debut against England earlier this year. But he will have to wait for regular opportunities, arguably till the retirement of Indian captain Rohit Sharma. He has also been a consistent performer in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals (RR), having crossed the 400-run mark in his last three seasons, with a strike rate of 150+.

Jaiswal might be seen in action in the upcoming two-match Test series against West Indies. The series commences from October 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with the second Test slated for October 10 at Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.