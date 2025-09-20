Will Axar Patel Play vs Pakistan After Blow To Head During Asia Cup 2025 Match Against Oman?

Axar Patel was seen holding his head and neck as the physio helped him off the field.

India beat Oman by 21 runs in their final group game of Asia Cup 2025. This was India’s third win in the tournament, securing the top spot in their group. Oman played well but could not reach India’s total.

Axar Patel Suffers Head Injury Against Oman

A crucial moment in the match came when India’s all-rounder Axar Patel got injured. In the 15th over of Oman’s innings, he attempted a catch but fumbled, lost his balance, and hit his head on the ground. Axar did not come back to the field for the remainder of the innings and could be doubtful for India’s next Super Four match against Pakistan.

Axar was seen holding his head and neck as the physio helped him off the field, and he did not return for the rest of Oman’s innings. He bowled only one over, giving away four runs, while India used eight bowlers to secure a 21-run win over Oman.

Earlier in the first innings, batting at number 5, Axar scored 26 runs off 13 balls, helping India put together a quick 45-run fourth-wicket partnership with Sanju Samson, who top-scored with 56 as India finished at 188 for 8.

India and Pakistan will meet again in the Asia Cup Super Four on September 21 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium as the tournament reaches its crucial stage.

ALSO READ:

Will Axar Patel Play vs Pakistan in the Super Four Clash?

Speaking at the post-match press conference, India’s fielding coach T Dilip confirmed that Axar Patel is fine after hitting his head while trying to take a catch. However, the injury forced him to leave the field and not return, leaving some doubt over his availability for Sunday’s big Super Four clash against arch-rivals Pakistan.

T Dilip said that he had just seen Axar and he looks fine at this point, adding that this was all he could say about the situation.

“Just now I’ve seen Axar, he looks fine now at this point of time. That’s what I can say about it,” said T Dilip in the post-match press conference.

If Axar misses the match against Pakistan, India could lose their usual three-spinner setup. They might bring in Rinku Singh to replace him, but that would leave them one bowler short. Alternatively, they could include Arshdeep Singh or Harshit Rana instead of Axar, which would mean sacrificing a batter to maintain the bowling balance.

India Likely XI against Pakistan: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel (if fit), Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.