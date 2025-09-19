Hardik Pandya Pulls off a Stunner on Boundary Line as India Edge Oman in Asia Cup 2025 [WATCH]

India defeated Oman by 21 runs in the Asia Cup 2025 on Friday.

India’s experimental day could have turned into a nightmare if Hardik Pandya hadn’t taken a stunner at the boundary line to dismiss Oman opener Aamir Kaleem in the Asia Cup 2025 clash.

Chasing the joint-highest total of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 against India, Oman had almost pulled off a miracle in Abu Dhabi on Friday (September 19). Their openers, captain Jatinder Singh and Aamir Kaleem, gave a decent start, stitching a fifty partnership for the first wicket. With pressure building on India, Suryakumar Yadav introduced his trump card – Kuldeep Yadav. And Yadav didn’t disappoint as he provided a much-needed breakthrough, dismissing captain Jatindar for 32.

Like batting, Indian captain Suryakumar did not hesitate to experiment with his part-time bowling resources in the middle overs. He threw a ball to Abhishek Sharma, Shivam Dube, and Tilak Verma in the middle overs, sharing five overs between them. Kaleem took his time, didn’t show any hurry as he built his innings patiently. Once he got his eyes in, Kaleem launched an attack against India’s bowlers, particularly taking on Abhishek, who conceded 12 runs off his lone over.

Hardik Pandya Takes a Blinder to Avoid Embarrassment

The game needed a magical batting display to give itself a chance to stay in the hunt for 20 overs. The first thing they did brilliantly was to build a partnership that gave them an outside chance. With only three overs left in the innings, Oman were technically into the match, needing 48 runs to record their first-ever Asia Cup win.

Kaleem further raised hopes for his side, smashing consecutive boundaries against Harshit Rana on the first two balls of his third over. He tried to find one more, but completely missed the next ball. With 40 needed off 15, the southpaw had no chance to go after the bowler, and that’s what he did. Kaleem attempted a slog sweep on a slower ball on length on pads, and didn’t get the connection right, bringing Hardik Pandya at fine leg into play.

Pandya tracked the ball all the way and flung both of his hands to his right, allowing the ball to stick. In the process, he also ensured that he never stepped on the boundary cushions. The effort had everything in it: the awareness, balance, and catching technique as he completed a stunner.

India Survive Aamir Kaleem and Hammad Mirza Scare

Kaleem departed for a well-made 64 off 46 balls with seven fours and two maximums, striking at 139.13. No. 3 batter Hammad Mirza also scored a fifty, forging a crucial 93-run stand with Kaleem for the second wicket. The duo made the match a bit interesting at the end, but lost their wickets towards the end. India had enough experience and application to see this match through as Oman remained 21 runs short of India’s total. Oman’s 167/4 is their second-highest total against a full-member nation behind 173/9 against Ireland in 2019.

After the match, the Indian captain made a nice gesture as he gathered the entire Oman team and the support staff in a huddle. He further shared his two cents with them before posing for a group photo with the team.

India secured their third consecutive victory in the Asia Cup 2025 and topped Group A with six points. Pakistan are the second to advance to the Super Fours stage from the group. The arch rivals, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, will square off against each other on Saturday to begin the Super Four stage.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.