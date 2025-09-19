Axar Patel Walks Off The Field After Head Hits The Ground Following Dropped Catch During Oman Match in Asia Cup 2025 [WATCH]

He bowled an over conceding four runs against Oman.

India all-rounder Axar Patel went off the field after banging his head on the ground following a dropped catch in the fixture against Oman. Chasing 189, the Oman batters started taking the Indians to the cleaners soon after the 14th over mark. India went into this match without the services of Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested citing reasons for workload management.

The dropped catch came on the first ball of the 15th over of the match. Shivam Dube bowled a short of good delivery, which Hammad Mirza tried to slog. However, the ball took a top edge off the bat and went up in the air. Axar, who was standing at covers had to run behind to take the catch. He got his hands to the ball, juggled it a couple of times, but eventually ended up dropping it. Moreover, he hurt his head in the process, and had to leave the field.

ALSO READ:

How India Can Fare Without Axar Patel

Whether Axar would be able to participate further in the tournament would be a very early question to ask at this stage. He walked off the field himself after the blow, and will be expected to take part further in the tournament. However, India have resources aplenty, and there would be no question on their ability to deal without the services of the left-arm all-rounder. Axar Patel’s bowling has always been very economical and he has the ability to choke the flow of runs.

The all-rounder is a vital cog for India, especially in the shortest format. His contributions with the bat and ball, especially n the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2024 were instrumental. In the Final of that World Cup, he performed with the bat to take India to a respectable total.

To add to that, Axar is a live wire on the field. His ability to move across the turf is pretty quick, which makes him a standout fielder in the deep. The Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper would be itching to get back on the field to contribute to India’s chances in the tournament. In his absence too, the Men in Blue have the likes of Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav to take the spin mantle ahead. But Axar’s presence does add solidarity to the setup for sure.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.