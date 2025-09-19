News
Shubman Gill Cleaned Up By Perfect Inswinger From Oman Seamer In Asia Cup 2025 Clash [WATCH]
Shubman Gill Cleaned Up By Perfect Inswinger From Oman Seamer In Asia Cup 2025 Clash [WATCH]

Amogh Bodas
Last updated: September 19, 2025
3 min read

He has scored 30 runs in the tournament so far.

Oman speedster Shah Faisal has just bowled the delivery which most pavers dream of. The left-arm pacer cleaned up Shubman Gill in the second over of the match. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bat first, something the Indians haven’t done yet in the tournament. With the Men in Blue trying to go berserk in the initial stages, Gill left a gap between his bat and pad.

The dismissal took place on the fourth delivery of the second over. The left-arm fast bowler bowled a peach of a delivery, which pitched on the middle-stump and swung inside. The movement was enough to trap the Indian vice-captain as he was left with a huge gap between his bat and pad. Faisal was overjoyed with the dismissal and Oman knew they had drawn first blood.

Watch the perfect inswinger from Shah Faisal to Shubman Gill, which left the Indian vice-captain stunned and sent him back to the pavilion at a minimal score on the board.

Shubman Gill and His Weakness Against the Incoming Delivery

A gap between the bat and pad is not a surprise for the Indian T20I vice-captain. Gill’s front foot had the tendency to go across towards the off-side, which used to create the gap between his bat and pad. Moreover, Gill used to stay leg-side of the ball on multiple occasions. This never allowed him to close the gap between his front foot and the blade, leading to multiple dismissals through the gate.

In 24 T20I fixtures so far, Gill has scored 613 runs with an average of under 30. His performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) speak volumes of his potential as a batter in white-ball cricket. He has been delivering consistently for the Gujarat Titans in the last two years. Having said that, the 26-year-old will want to focus on his consistency at the highest level in the shortest format. His inclusion in the Asia Cup 2025 squad as the vice-captain raised a lot of concerns.

So to speak, the youngster has registered a hundred and three fifties for India in T20Is. But how they will include him in the playing XI going further will have to be a question on the minds of the management. To add to that, players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer are waiting in the ranks for their turn. In such a situation, Gill will have to make sure that he keeps performing at the highest level.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Asia Cup 2025
IND vs OMA
India
Oman
Shah Faisal
Shubman Gill
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.