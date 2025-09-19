Mitchell Owen Pushes for Australia spot in 2027 ODI World Cup after Glenn Maxwell & Marcus Stoinis’ Retirements

He scored a fifty on his T20I debut for Australia against West Indies in July 2025..

Australia all-rounder Mitchell Owen scored a blistering fifty for Tasmania during a One-Day Cup match against Victoria in Brisbane on September 19.

The Aussies suffered a couple of blows earlier this year as veterans like Marcus Stoinis and Steve Smith drew curtains on their ODI careers before and after the Champions Trophy 2025, respectively. The duo was later joined by prolific all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, citing the focus on T20 cricket as the reason behind his ODI retirement. Australia have smoothly transitioned from Smith to Marnus Labuschagne, having developed him as his replacement. But they haven’t really found perfect replacements for Maxwell and Stoinis, who contributed significantly with bat and ball over the years.

Thus, Mitchell Owen, the fast bowling all-rounder, is strengthening his case with every passing match.

Mitchell Owen’s All-Round Brilliance Helps Tasmania Dominate Victoria

Batting first, Tasmania got off to a flier as Owen took on opposition bowlers right from the word go. He was specifically brutal against pacer Mitchell Perry as the 25-year-old leaked 48 runs off his first three overs. The right-hand batter raced to his half-century off just 20 balls, reaching the landmark within five overs. This was the third-fastest fifty in the tournament; only Jake Fraser McGurk (18 balls) and Glenn Maxwell (19 balls) have managed to achieve it quicker than him. When he brought up his fifty, Tasmania were 56/2, with other batters yet to open their account.

However, Owen fell shortly after bringing up his fifty. The right-hander became the victim of Cameron McClure, who had picked up the first two wickets. He departed on 53 runs off 21 balls, which included five fours and five sixes at an impressive strike rate of 252.4. His dismissal left Tasmania reeling at 58/3, with Owen amassing 53 alone.

In the bowling front, Owen accounted for four crucial wickets as Victoria were bundled out for 272 runs. The right-arm pacer emerged as the wrecker-in-chief as he ran through Victoria’s middle order. He dismissed Marcus Harris, Peter Handscomb, Thomas Rogers, and Glenn Maxwell in almost seven overs. Three of his four wickets came via LBW and bowled, showcasing his ability to bowl a stump-to-stump line. As a result, the 24-year-old was adjudged Player of the Match for his all-round brilliance.

ALSO READ:

Mitchell Owen Eyes A Spot in ODI World Cup 2027

Mitchell Owen was poised to make his ODI debut during the three-match series against South Africa at home last month. But he was forced to pull his name out of the tournament due to delayed concussion symptoms. The Tasmanian batter was hit on the helmet by Kagiso Rabada during the second T20I held before the ODI series.

Until his injury, the 24-year-old enjoyed his purple match in white-ball cricket. In the 2024-25 Big Bash League (BBL) final, he smashed the joint fastest century in the tournament’s history, off just 39 balls, powering Hobart Hurricanes to beat Sydney Thunder and clinch their maiden silverware. The all-rounder ended the season with 452 runs at an astonishing strike rate of 203.60 while maintaining an average of 45.20.

Owen was awarded with maiden T20I call-up for a five-match T20I series against the West Indies in July 2025. He scored a brisk fifty on his debut, becoming only the third Aussie to achieve the milestone. While all of his BBL runs came as an opener, Owen has been batting in the middle order for Australia so far. He has batted five times at No. 6, with his lone outing coming at number 5. Owen has already raised his hands with yet another whirlwind knock to become Australia’s 250th men’s ODI cricketer during the white-ball series against India. Notably, the Rohit Sharma-led side is scheduled to tour Australia for three ODIs and as many T20Is next month.

If he continues his form in the upcoming series, Owen will give himself a good chance to become a regular in Australia’s ODI setup and potentially play the 2027 ODI World Cup to be held in South Africa.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.