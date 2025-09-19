News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Suryakumar Yadav Rohit Sharma India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025
watch

Suryakumar Yadav Takes Playful Jibe at Rohit Sharma During India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Toss [WATCH]

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: September 19, 2025
3 min read

SKY took over T20I captaincy last year.

Suryakumar Yadav Rohit Sharma India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025

During the coin toss for the Oman fixture in the Asia Cup 2025, current T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav playfully teased the former leader Rohit Sharma. After winning the toss and putting India to bat first, he forgot the two changes made in the playing XI.

Suryakumar Yadav Teases Rohit Sharma During Asia Cup 2025 Toss

“Harshit [Rana] comes in… My God! I’m becoming Rohit,” Suryakumar said while trying his best to recall the second change in the line-up.

Watch the video here:

The two changes were Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh replacing Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy, respectively.

As for the match, India ended with 188/8 in the first innings. SKY, traditionally a No.3 batter for India, did not take the crease. He may have come out to bat after the penultimate wicket had fallen. However, Rana (13) and Kuldeep Yadav (1) were unbeaten on the crease. Sanju Samson was the top-scorer with a 45-ball 56, laced with three boundaries and sixes apiece. Oman put up a good bowling and fielding effort. As many as three bowlers took two wickets each, while Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep were run out.

ALSO READ:

Great Camaraderie Between India Captains and Mumbai Indians Teammates

Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma have been playing together since SKY’s Mumbai Indians debut in 2018. Over the years, Surya has learnt a great deal from Rohit as India’s former T20I captain and of the franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Both batters also happen to be Mumbai-bound.

The duo were also part of India’s title-winning T20 World Cup 2024 campaign, which happened to be Rohit’s last assignment in the shortest format of the game. In the Final against South Africa, Surya took a match-defining catch at long off.

After the ICC trophy, Rohit was seen playfully teasing the current T20I captain at an event.

While referring to the iconic catch, Rohit said in the Marathi language, “It’s good that Suryakumar Yadav said the ball landed in his hands, otherwise I would have removed him from the team later on.”

Watch the video here:

After Rohit’s T20I retirement in June 2024, Surya took over the captaincy. India have won in 20 out of 24 T20I matches under the new skipper. Rohit retired from Tests too, and Shubman Gill took over the mantle in the longest format. His first task was the five-match England tour, which ended in a glorious draw. Rohit remains the captain in ODIs.

The duo have represented India in many matches across formats. Surya will once again be seen under Rohit’s leadership during the three-match ODI series in Australia. Time will tell whether Rohit, who turned 38 years old in April this year, will participate in the ODI World Cup in 2027 to be held in South Africa.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Asia Cup 2025
IND vs OMA
India
Rohit Sharma
Suryakumar Yadav
Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

Going by the principle of "Do what you love and love what you do," it's almost serendipitous when I call myself a cricket content writer. Through the ebbs and flows of life, sports have been a constant companion since I learnt how to communicate. The bat, racquet, paddle, a pen, and now a keyboard have not just been extensions of my arm, but fragments of my brain and heart. They help me express, analyse, and celebrate the game I love, blending passion with purpose, one word at a time.

Read more

Related posts

Hardik Pandya run out India Asia Cup 2025

Hardik Pandya Run Out At Non-Striker’s End After Sanju Samson’s Perfect Straight Drive in Asia Cup 2025 Clash vs Oman [WATCH]

India have won two out of two matches so far.
9:45 pm
Disha Asrani
Nuwan Thushara Breathes Fire! Shatters Timber of Karim Janat and Sediqullah Atal in SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 [WATCH]

Nuwan Thushara Breathes Fire! Shatters Timber of Karim Janat and Sediqullah Atal in SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 [WATCH]

9:20 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Marnus Labuschagne Escapes Run Out Despite Getting Involved in Controversial Field Obstruction Incident - What Do Rules Say?

[WATCH] Marnus Labuschagne Escapes Run Out Despite Getting Involved in Controversial Field Obstruction Incident – What Do Rules Say?

He was adjudged Player of the Match for scoring 130 runs.
September 17, 2025
Aditya Ighe

Saif Hassan Gets a Lifeline in First Over As Azmatullah Omarzai Puts Down an Airborne Catch During BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 [WATCH]

Both teams have two points on the Group B points table, and are separate by NRR.
September 16, 2025
Disha Asrani
Hardik Pandya Makes Cracking Start to IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match With First Ball Wicket, Saim Ayub Departs for Golden Duck [WATCH]

Hardik Pandya Makes Cracking Start to IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match With First Ball Wicket, Saim Ayub Departs for Golden Duck [WATCH]

September 14, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Rajat Patidar Shows Sharp Reflexes To Grab a Stunning Catch off Reflection During Duleep Trophy 2025 Final [WATCH]

Rajat Patidar Shows Sharp Reflexes To Grab a Relay Catch During Duleep Trophy 2025 Final [WATCH]

South Zone were all out at 149 in 63 overs.
September 12, 2025
Disha Asrani
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.