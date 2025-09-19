Suryakumar Yadav Takes Playful Jibe at Rohit Sharma During India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Toss [WATCH]

SKY took over T20I captaincy last year.

During the coin toss for the Oman fixture in the Asia Cup 2025, current T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav playfully teased the former leader Rohit Sharma. After winning the toss and putting India to bat first, he forgot the two changes made in the playing XI.

Suryakumar Yadav Teases Rohit Sharma During Asia Cup 2025 Toss

“Harshit [Rana] comes in… My God! I’m becoming Rohit,” Suryakumar said while trying his best to recall the second change in the line-up.

The two changes were Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh replacing Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy, respectively.

As for the match, India ended with 188/8 in the first innings. SKY, traditionally a No.3 batter for India, did not take the crease. He may have come out to bat after the penultimate wicket had fallen. However, Rana (13) and Kuldeep Yadav (1) were unbeaten on the crease. Sanju Samson was the top-scorer with a 45-ball 56, laced with three boundaries and sixes apiece. Oman put up a good bowling and fielding effort. As many as three bowlers took two wickets each, while Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep were run out.

Great Camaraderie Between India Captains and Mumbai Indians Teammates

Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma have been playing together since SKY’s Mumbai Indians debut in 2018. Over the years, Surya has learnt a great deal from Rohit as India’s former T20I captain and of the franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Both batters also happen to be Mumbai-bound.

The duo were also part of India’s title-winning T20 World Cup 2024 campaign, which happened to be Rohit’s last assignment in the shortest format of the game. In the Final against South Africa, Surya took a match-defining catch at long off.

After the ICC trophy, Rohit was seen playfully teasing the current T20I captain at an event.

While referring to the iconic catch, Rohit said in the Marathi language, “It’s good that Suryakumar Yadav said the ball landed in his hands, otherwise I would have removed him from the team later on.”

After Rohit’s T20I retirement in June 2024, Surya took over the captaincy. India have won in 20 out of 24 T20I matches under the new skipper. Rohit retired from Tests too, and Shubman Gill took over the mantle in the longest format. His first task was the five-match England tour, which ended in a glorious draw. Rohit remains the captain in ODIs.

The duo have represented India in many matches across formats. Surya will once again be seen under Rohit’s leadership during the three-match ODI series in Australia. Time will tell whether Rohit, who turned 38 years old in April this year, will participate in the ODI World Cup in 2027 to be held in South Africa.

