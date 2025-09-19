Who Will India Face in the Super Four? Asia Cup 2025 Scenarios Explained

The Super Four will start on Saturday in Dubai.

The Asia Cup 2025 is moving into its next stage as the Super Four line up is ready. Only one group game is left, where India will face Oman on Friday in Abu Dhabi. But the four teams for the second round are already confirmed, and the Super Four matches will begin in Dubai on Saturday.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh Confirm Their Places in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four

India made it through first from Group A after wins over UAE and Pakistan. Their place was sealed when UAE beat Oman. Pakistan also joined them with two wins in three games. Having already completed their group matches, Pakistan sit on four points. India also have four points from two games and will play Oman in their last match. Even if Oman manage an upset, India’s net run rate of +4.793 is far better than Pakistan’s +1.790, so they are almost certain to stay ahead.

Group A Points Table

Teams Matches Wins Loss Tied No result NRR India (Q) 2 2 0 0 0 +4.793 Pakistan (Q) 3 2 1 0 0 +1.790 UAE (E) 3 1 2 0 0 -1.984 Oman (E) 2 0 2 0 0 -3.375

From Group B, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh qualified. Sri Lanka won all three of their games to top the group, while Bangladesh took the second spot after Afghanistan lost to Sri Lanka.

Group B Points Table

Teams Matches Wins Loss Tied No Result/Tied NRR Sri Lanka (Q) 3 3 0 0 0 +1.278 Bangladesh (Q) 3 2 1 0 0 -0.270 Afghanistan (E) 3 1 2 0 0 +1.241 Hong Kong (E) 3 0 3 0 0 -2.151

The Super Four will start on Saturday in Dubai. Each team will play the others once, and the top two will go to the final. The points system is unchanged, and if teams end level on points, net run rate will decide the standings.

So far, India are set to finish as A1, Pakistan as A2, Sri Lanka as B1, and Bangladesh as B2.

India and Pakistan Set for Blockbuster Super Four Clash in Dubai on September 21

India and Pakistan are set to face each other again in the Asia Cup 2025 when they meet in the Super Four stage on September 21 in Dubai. While the official schedule is yet to be announced, India are almost certain to finish as A1 with Pakistan as A2, which will bring the two teams together in the opening clash of the round.

After that, India will play their remaining Super Four matches against Bangladesh (B2) on September 24 and Sri Lanka (B1) on September 26. The final is scheduled for September 28 in Dubai.

India’s Super Four Schedule in Asia Cup 2025

Sep 21, Sunday

08:00 PM IST – India (A1) vs Pakistan (A2), Super Four Match 2

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Sep 24, Wednesday

08:00 PM IST – India (A1) vs Bangladesh (B2), Super Four Match 4

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Sep 26, Friday

08:00 PM IST – India (A1) vs Sri Lanka (B1), Super Four Match 6

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Note: Fixtures are based on India finishing first in Group A and Pakistan placed second.

