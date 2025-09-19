News
Who Will India Face in the Super Four Asia Cup 2025 Scenarios Explained
indian-cricket-team

Who Will India Face in the Super Four? Asia Cup 2025 Scenarios Explained

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: September 19, 2025
3 min read

The Super Four will start on Saturday in Dubai.

Who Will India Face in the Super Four Asia Cup 2025 Scenarios Explained

The Asia Cup 2025 is moving into its next stage as the Super Four line up is ready. Only one group game is left, where India will face Oman on Friday in Abu Dhabi. But the four teams for the second round are already confirmed, and the Super Four matches will begin in Dubai on Saturday.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh Confirm Their Places in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four

India made it through first from Group A after wins over UAE and Pakistan. Their place was sealed when UAE beat Oman. Pakistan also joined them with two wins in three games. Having already completed their group matches, Pakistan sit on four points. India also have four points from two games and will play Oman in their last match. Even if Oman manage an upset, India’s net run rate of +4.793 is far better than Pakistan’s +1.790, so they are almost certain to stay ahead.

Group A Points Table

Teams MatchesWinsLossTiedNo resultNRR
India (Q)22000+4.793
Pakistan (Q)32100+1.790
UAE (E)31200-1.984
Oman (E)20200-3.375

From Group B, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh qualified. Sri Lanka won all three of their games to top the group, while Bangladesh took the second spot after Afghanistan lost to Sri Lanka.

Group B Points Table

TeamsMatchesWinsLossTiedNo Result/TiedNRR
Sri Lanka (Q)33000+1.278
Bangladesh (Q)32100-0.270
Afghanistan (E)31200+1.241
Hong Kong (E)30300-2.151

The Super Four will start on Saturday in Dubai. Each team will play the others once, and the top two will go to the final. The points system is unchanged, and if teams end level on points, net run rate will decide the standings.

So far, India are set to finish as A1, Pakistan as A2, Sri Lanka as B1, and Bangladesh as B2.

India and Pakistan Set for Blockbuster Super Four Clash in Dubai on September 21

India and Pakistan are set to face each other again in the Asia Cup 2025 when they meet in the Super Four stage on September 21 in Dubai. While the official schedule is yet to be announced, India are almost certain to finish as A1 with Pakistan as A2, which will bring the two teams together in the opening clash of the round.

After that, India will play their remaining Super Four matches against Bangladesh (B2) on September 24 and Sri Lanka (B1) on September 26. The final is scheduled for September 28 in Dubai.

India’s Super Four Schedule in Asia Cup 2025

Sep 21, Sunday

08:00 PM IST – India (A1) vs Pakistan (A2), Super Four Match 2
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Sep 24, Wednesday

08:00 PM IST – India (A1) vs Bangladesh (B2), Super Four Match 4
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Sep 26, Friday

08:00 PM IST – India (A1) vs Sri Lanka (B1), Super Four Match 6
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Note: Fixtures are based on India finishing first in Group A and Pakistan placed second.

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

As a passionate cricket fan I have been watching the game for over 20 years, and it has been a constant part of my life for as long as I can remember. From childhood, I enjoyed following matches and players, and over time that passion only grew stronger. What began as admiration for the sport slowly turned into a deeper connection, where I found joy in expressing my thoughts through writing. For me, writing about cricket feels natural. It doesn’t feel like work, but rather a reflection of the love I have for the game that has always been close to my heart.

Read more

