Head Coach Daren Sammy Outlines How West Indies Can Pull Off a New Zealand-Style Test Series Win in India
news

Head Coach Daren Sammy Outlines How West Indies Can Pull Off a New Zealand-Style Test Series Win in India

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: September 19, 2025
3 min read

Daren Sammy said the key to winning in India is taking 20 wickets.

Head Coach Daren Sammy Outlines How West Indies Can Pull Off a New Zealand-Style Test Series Win in India

The upcoming two-Test series between India and West Indies is set to begin on October 2 in Ahmedabad, followed by the second Test from October 10 in Delhi.

Daren Sammy Believes Seam Attack Can Make a Difference in India

Speaking at the press conference, West Indies head coach Daren Sammy, however, remains confident about his team’s chances. He believes the fast-bowling unit selected for the series has enough variety and skill to perform well in Indian conditions. The squad features Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Anderson Phillip and Jayden Seales, along with all-rounder Justin Greaves. Sammy highlighted that all four frontline pacers bring something different to the table, giving the attack flexibility to adjust their lengths and styles as required.

“We have found ourselves in a position where our seam attack could operate in any conditions. That six-to-eight-metre length works across the world. But in our fast-bowling department, we’ve got four different guys who have their own variety,” Daren Sammy said.

Although West Indies recently lost 3-0 to Australia at home, their pacers stood out. Shamar Joseph led the way with 22 wickets, while Alzarri Joseph and Jayden Seales took 13 each. Justin Greaves added nine wickets, and Anderson Phillip played one Test, taking one wicket.

ALSO READ:

Sammy Confident West Indies Can Challenge India, Taking Inspiration from New Zealand’s 3-0 Series Win

Sammy said the key to winning in India is taking 20 wickets, as the batting-friendly pitches make it tough for bowlers. He pointed to New Zealand’s surprising 3-0 series win over India in late 2024 as an example and said West Indies should take inspiration from them. He added that his team needs to understand how New Zealand planned and performed in Indian conditions and try to do the same with their own resources. No one expected New Zealand to win in India, especially since they had not won a Test there in 36 years, but they managed the unthinkable. Sammy hopes his team can do something similar.

“We’re definitely going down there with the mindset to win. We’re not just going to go down there and think, “oh, it’s India”. No. New Zealand went there and did incredibly well and that we should take inspiration from,” he added.

West Indies Look to End 40-Year Drought for Test Series Win in India

For the Caribbean side, this will be a tough challenge. West Indies have not won a Test series in India for over 40 years, their last series win being a 3-0 victory in 1983-84. In 1994-95, they drew a three-Test series 1-1, which was also the last time they won a Test in India. Since October 2002, whether playing at home or away, they have not beaten India in a Test match.

It will be a hard task for them to defeat India, but being underdogs can work in their favor. With nothing to lose, they could surprise the opposition. Just as New Zealand pulled off an unexpected 3-0 series win in India, West Indies might also find motivation to challenge the hosts.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Daren Sammy
IND vs WI
India
New Zealand
West Indies
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

As a passionate cricket fan I have been watching the game for over 20 years, and it has been a constant part of my life for as long as I can remember. From childhood, I enjoyed following matches and players, and over time that passion only grew stronger. What began as admiration for the sport slowly turned into a deeper connection, where I found joy in expressing my thoughts through writing. For me, writing about cricket feels natural. It doesn’t feel like work, but rather a reflection of the love I have for the game that has always been close to my heart.

Read more

