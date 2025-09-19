Arshdeep Singh Becomes First Indian to Take 100 Wickets in T20I Cricket: Full List of Top T20I Wicket-Takers

He achieved the historic milestone in his 64th T20I match.

Star pacer Arshdeep Singh scripted history, becoming the first Indian to take 100 wickets in T20I cricket. He achieved the historic milestone during India’s third and final group stage match of the Asia Cup 2025 against Oman in Abu Dhabi on September 19. He reached the feat with his first wicket of the match, where he dismissed keeper-batter Vinayak Shukla for one run. It took him only three years to reach the landmark.

Arshdeep’s 100 scalps have come in just 64 matches as he became the fastest Indian pacer to achieve the feat. He surpassed Bahrain’s Rizwan Butt in the list, who had reached the landmark in 66 matches. Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan holds the record of being the fastest bowler in the world to take 100 wickets in the shortest format. He achieved the feat in his 53rd T20I.

Before this game, he was just one wicket away from the feat, having taken 99 wickets in 63 innings at an impressive average of 18.30 and a staggering strike rate of 9.29. The 26-year-old also has a couple of four-wicket hauls to his name. He has achieved the feat before the veterans like Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, who have 96, 96, 92, and 90 scalps to their names.

The Rise of Arshdeep Singh

Since his T20I debut against England in 2022, Arshdeep Singh has proven to be a consistent performer for India. He quickly became a household name across the globe, delivering an exceptional performance in the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia later that year. The 26-year-old emerged as India’s leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 10 scalps at an economy of 7.8 and an average of 18.6. His ability to bowl swing the ball both ways and deliver pinpoint Yorkers in the death overs established him as the go-to man for the captain. Since then, he has led India’s pace attack in T20Is in the absence of Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

Going further in the T20 World Cup 2024, he emerged as the joint leading wicket-taker of the tournament, playing a key role in India’s title triumph. The speedster finished with 17 wickets in seven matches, averaging 17 wickets in eight innings at an astonishing average of 12.64 and an outstanding economy of 7.16. He also played a crucial role in the final against South Africa, taking two wickets for 20 runs at an impressive economy of 5, including a crucial 19th over, where he conceded only four runs.

ALSO READ:

List All Bowlers With 100+ T20I Wickets

Arshdeep became the 25th bowler to breach the 100-wicket mark in the 20-over format. Among the pacers, the Punjab Kings seamer ranks 12th in the list. Afghanistan’s captain Rashid Khan leads the chart with 173 wickets, followed by two New Zealand bowlers, Tim Southee and Ish Sodhi.

Player Matches Wickets Average Economy Rashid Khan (AFG/ICC) 103 173 13.93 6.12 TG Southee (NZ) 126 164 22.38 8 IS Sodhi (NZ) 126 150 22.52 7.95 Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) 129 149 20.91 6.81 Mustafizur Rahman (BAN) 116 146 20.85 7.31 AU Rashid (ENG) 130 138 24.7 7.48 PW Hasaranga (SL) 82 134 15.58 6.94 A Zampa (AUS) 103 130 21.11 7.34 Ehsan Khan (HKG) 97 129 16.82 6.29 MR Adair (IRE) 89 128 19.44 7.77 Haris Rauf (PAK) 90 126 21.11 8.33 MJ Santner (NZ) 114 124 22.57 7.06 Rizwan Butt (BHR) 76 122 15.24 6.79 SO Ngoche (KENYA) 104 120 17.01 5.89 H Ssenyondo (UGA) 90 118 13.45 5.28 S Lamichhane (ICC/NEP) 62 117 12.34 6.12 Shadab Khan (PAK) 112 112 24.37 7.37 Shaheen Shah Afridi (PAK) 88 111 22.09 7.74 Bilal Khan (OMA) 79 110 17.44 6.78 Junaid Siddique (UAE) 78 109 20.39 7.66 CJ Jordan (ENG) 95 108 26.36 8.74 SL Malinga (SL) 84 107 20.79 7.42 Karan KC (NEP) 81 103 20.14 7.82 Mohammad Nabi (AFG) 139 102 27.86 7.25 Arshdeep Singh (IND) 64 100 18.3 8.29

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.