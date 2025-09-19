News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Which Spinners Should England Pick for Ashes 2025
england-cricket

Which Spinners Should England Pick for Ashes 2025?

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: September 19, 2025
3 min read

The team management is keen to back Shoaib Bashir.

Which Spinners Should England Pick for Ashes 2025

On November 21, England will begin arguably their toughest challenge in the cricketing world, that is The Ashes 2025 in Australia. As the team prepares for the tour, there are several questions that still need to be answered. 

The English management has to make some key decisions regarding the squad they will take to Australia. The spin department is among the most debated topics with multiple spinners in contention. There are likely to be two spinners in the squad, but which two remains to be seen. 

Four-way race for England Spinners 

As things stand, there are four spinners in the race for The Ashes 2025 selection. Shoaib Bashir has been England’s primary spinner for a while. But he injured his hand during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy and was sidelined. The left-arm spinner Liam Dawson then came into the side for the fourth Test against India.

Head coach Brendon McCullum and the management are looking at Bashir as their main guy. For the second spot in the squad, there are reports that leg-spin all-rounder Rehan Ahmed could pip Dawson. 

The fourth candidate is Jack Leach, who has had an outstanding County Championship season. He recently took a seven-wicket haul in an innings to push his case for the tour Down Under. 

ALSO READ: 

Who should be the lead spinner for Ashes 2025? 

England have quite a task to choose their spinners as none of them are convincing enough. Bashir played three games in the recent series and managed only 10 wickets at a poor average of 54.10. His overall numbers aren’t great, averaging 39 and conceding at 3.78. 

Dawson is an attractive choice for the all-round value he offers. But his showing in the Manchester Test might go against him. He did well to hold up one end but managed to pick up only one wicket across two innings. 

Rehan Ahmed has had a spectacular County season, where he picked up 23 wickets in 10 games at an average of 19. But 13 of those came in one match, which highlights that he was pretty ordinary in other games. He was incredible with the bat, amassing 760 runs at an average of over 50 and a strike rate of 75. That might tip the scales in his favour. 

Leach is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the County Championship 2025. He has snared 50 wickets at an excellent average of 22.76 and an economy of 2.35. The left-armer has taken three five-wicket hauls and as many four-fors in the tournament. 

The management likes Bashir for the attributes he brings to the table. He has a high release point and gets good revs on the ball. But he lacks control and can’t contain the flow of runs. Two qualities Leach possesses. 

Ideally, England shouldn’t stress too much on the spinner and should go in with four quicks in every game except for Sydney. But if they want to play a spinner, it should be Leach, who offers more control than any of the other three options. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Ashes 2025
England
England tour of Australia
Jack Leach
Liam Dawson
Rehan Ahmed
Shoaib Bashir
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

There's nothing better than doing what you love. So here I am, writing on sports. Ever since turning eight, sports - cricket in particular - has been an integral part of my life. Now, I'm just trying to understand the intricacies of the game we are all absolutely mad for. 

Read more

Related posts

Veteran England Spinner Jack Leach Registers Third-Best First Class Figures, Compels Selectors To Reconsider Ashes 2025 Plans.

Veteran England Spinner Registers Third-Best First Class Figures, Compels Selectors To Reconsider Ashes 2025 Plans

He snared seven wickets for 69 runs in 24.3 overs.
6:46 pm
Darpan Jain
Youngest T20I Captains Where Does Latest England Captain Jacob Bethell Stand

Youngest T20I Captains: Where Does Latest England Captain Jacob Bethell Stand?

September 17, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das

Why Is Harry Brook Not in England Squad for IRE vs ENG T20I Series?

After Jos Buttler’s resignation, Harry Brook took over as England’s captain in both ODIs and T20Is.
September 17, 2025
Sagar Paul
Why is Jofra Archer not in the England playing XI for IRE vs ENG T20Is

Why Is Jofra Archer Not In England Playing XI for IRE vs ENG T20I Series?

He recently played in the T20I series against South Africa.
September 17, 2025
Sandip Pawar
IRE vs ENG Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Ireland vs England T20I Series in India?

IRE vs ENG Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Ireland vs England T20I Series in India?

The T20I series will kickstart on September 17.
September 16, 2025
Sreejita Sen
T20 Blast 2025 Stars Who Could Be In Line For England Call-up In Near Future

T20 Blast 2025 Stars Who Could Be In Line For England Call-up In Near Future

September 15, 2025
Sandip Pawar
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.