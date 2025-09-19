Which Spinners Should England Pick for Ashes 2025?

The team management is keen to back Shoaib Bashir.

On November 21, England will begin arguably their toughest challenge in the cricketing world, that is The Ashes 2025 in Australia. As the team prepares for the tour, there are several questions that still need to be answered.

The English management has to make some key decisions regarding the squad they will take to Australia. The spin department is among the most debated topics with multiple spinners in contention. There are likely to be two spinners in the squad, but which two remains to be seen.

Four-way race for England Spinners

As things stand, there are four spinners in the race for The Ashes 2025 selection. Shoaib Bashir has been England’s primary spinner for a while. But he injured his hand during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy and was sidelined. The left-arm spinner Liam Dawson then came into the side for the fourth Test against India.

Head coach Brendon McCullum and the management are looking at Bashir as their main guy. For the second spot in the squad, there are reports that leg-spin all-rounder Rehan Ahmed could pip Dawson.

The fourth candidate is Jack Leach, who has had an outstanding County Championship season. He recently took a seven-wicket haul in an innings to push his case for the tour Down Under.

Who should be the lead spinner for Ashes 2025?

England have quite a task to choose their spinners as none of them are convincing enough. Bashir played three games in the recent series and managed only 10 wickets at a poor average of 54.10. His overall numbers aren’t great, averaging 39 and conceding at 3.78.

Dawson is an attractive choice for the all-round value he offers. But his showing in the Manchester Test might go against him. He did well to hold up one end but managed to pick up only one wicket across two innings.

Rehan Ahmed has had a spectacular County season, where he picked up 23 wickets in 10 games at an average of 19. But 13 of those came in one match, which highlights that he was pretty ordinary in other games. He was incredible with the bat, amassing 760 runs at an average of over 50 and a strike rate of 75. That might tip the scales in his favour.

Leach is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the County Championship 2025. He has snared 50 wickets at an excellent average of 22.76 and an economy of 2.35. The left-armer has taken three five-wicket hauls and as many four-fors in the tournament.

The management likes Bashir for the attributes he brings to the table. He has a high release point and gets good revs on the ball. But he lacks control and can’t contain the flow of runs. Two qualities Leach possesses.

Ideally, England shouldn’t stress too much on the spinner and should go in with four quicks in every game except for Sydney. But if they want to play a spinner, it should be Leach, who offers more control than any of the other three options.

