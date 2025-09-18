Joe Root reveals How England Negated Jasprit Bumrah Threat In ENG vs IND Test Series

The Indian speedster played three Tests out of five.

Amid the white-ball euphoria, if a five-match Test series still brings fond memories across the faces of fans, it must have been very special. And it was! The Anderson Tendulkar Trophy, which was concluded in the early phases of August 2025 will go down as one of the best Test series between England and India. Each of the five Tests went to the last day, which speaks volumes of the skills which were on display. It was in this series that Joe Root went past some of the legends in terms of Test runs, and stands behind only Sachin Tendulkar.

While the series was drawn after India’s magnificent victory at The Oval in the fifth Test, there were multiple moments which will remain in the minds of players and the fans. The rivalry between the two teams was on display throughout the series, which kept the spark alive. However, India speedster Jasprit Bumrah had announced that he was only going to play three Tests in the five-match series.

This decision was taken with his workload in mind, a topic which invoked multiple narratives from cricketing pundits across the series. Bumrah is an all-format player and has been instrumental to India’s chances in each format. However, a back injury pegged him back recently. And this was the reason that the pacer took the call. Though it was appreciated by masses, many experts tore the decision down, blaming his dedication.

In a recent podcast, England batter Joe Root spoke about the challenges of facing Bumrah. Out of the three matches Bumrah played, the English managed to win two. Root revealed that the way the English batters approached Bumrah was impressive to be a part of. He regarded Bumrah as one of the best bowlers in the world, and also went on to state the technicalities he brings to the table.

Joe Root On England’s Plans Against Jasprit Bumrah

A batter facing the Indian speedster for the first time might find his action really odd. Bumrah’s bowling action is nothing close to what an idea action for a fast bowler should be. The run-up, the way he loads the ball and the release are all very different and unique from the orthodox, textbook skills of fast bowling. And hence, the 31-year-old is a difficult bowler to contain. However, England had their plans sorted. Though Bumrah was successful in creating some impact in the three matches he played in, the English countered him to an extent.

Joe Root spoke about being very clear in the mind as a batter. The strategy that England used was pretty indicative of the fact that any battle needs to be won in the mind first. This is exactly why a strong mindset makes a huge difference at the international level. The Indians structured their entire attack around Bumrah in the games that he played in. But Root mentioned the importance of not making him too big in one’s mind. In simple words, England made they didn’t lose the battle before they actually played it.

“He’s world-class, he’s the best Test bowler in the world. But in your mind, you can make him feel unfaceable and that’s when you are walking out there with no chance. It’s about how many times you can get yourself in the right frame of mind”, said Joe Root in the podcast.

Root also spoke about the release point of Bumrah, which is far ahead as compared to other bowlers. For a bowler with an orthodox action, the release takes place somewhere in line with the popping crease. But for Bumrah, the point of release is almost seven centimetres ahead of the popping crease. This is why he tends to rush the batters. As a result, they are taken by surprise for the zip and speed. An in-form Bumrah is one of the most difficult things to face for a batter. Add to that a pitch which assists pace and bounce, and the job is more steep.

Glory In Sight For the English Giant

Most of the challenges in batting aren’t really difficult when your name is Joe Root. The 34-year-old has made multiple records to his name in the recent past, and now sets sight on another. In the five-match Test series, Root went past Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis and Ricky Ponting in terms of the runs scored in Test cricket. To no surprise, the English legend now sits behind only Sachin Tendulkar, with 13,543 runs to his name.

However, one feather that is missing from the cap of Root would be a hundred on Australian soil. And that is exactly where the English team would be heading in November 2025. There have been multiple speculations about Root’s success in Australia, with many experts commenting on the matter. He has fallen to the incoming delivery from Josh Hazlewood a few times, and will have to be careful of his front foot.

All said and done, Joe Root is one of the players who can reach the milestone. 2,378 runs is the difference between the two players at the top. And it is still going to take some efforts for Root. But for a player who started playing the game because of the love for it, it would mean the world. Like Joe Root mentioned, having grown up watching many of the legends play, being in the same conversations as them is an honour.

