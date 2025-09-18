News
Dhruv Jurel Consolidates His Place As First-Choice Wicketkeeper for West Indies Tests With Blazing Ton in IND-A vs AUS-A
indian-cricket-team

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: September 18, 2025
2 min read
Wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel has made a strong statement ahead of India’s upcoming home Test season which begins with a two-match series against West Indies from October 2. The 24-year-old registered a stellar century today (September 18) playing for India A against Australia A. Notably, the teams are slated to play two unofficial four-day games which will be followed by three ODI matches.

Jurel looked in sublime touch as he remained unbeaten on 113* at stumps on Day 3. His knock so far comprised 10 boundaries and four maximums.

Jurel’s latest century will play a crucial role to consolidate his place as the first choice wicketkeeper for the West Indies series, especially with Rishabh Pant’s availability unsure due to his foot injury which he picked up during the England Tests earlier in July.

ALSO READ:

Jurel previously replaced Rishabh Pant during the fifth Test in England and is currently the frontrunner to be India’s wicketkeeper against West Indies.

His recent run of form has also been impressive. Prior to the ongoing Australia A series and a solitary game against England where he scored 19 and 34, he was in incredible touch against the England Lions where the right-hander batted in four innings and scored two fifties and a century.

Overall, his FC numbers are promising as well with 1515 runs in 25 games at an average of 47.34, which includes a century and 12 fifties.

Jurel however faces competition from Narayan Jagadeesan for the wicketkeeping position, who has also looked in blinder of a form and hit a crafty fifty against Australia A. His Ranji Trophy stats from last season are also exemplary and he slammed a century (197) and fifty in the recent Duleep Trophy for South Zone.

Nevertheless, Dhruv Jurel remains ahead in the pecking order and a consistent display in the Australia A series will assure him a place in the India playing XI when the Windies visit India.

Dhruv Jurel
IND-A vs AUS-A
India
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

