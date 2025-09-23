News
Strongest Sri Lanka Women Playing XI In Women's World Cup 2025: Squad And All You Need To Know
womens-world-cup-2025

Strongest Sri Lanka Women Playing XI In Women’s World Cup 2025: Squad And All You Need To Know 

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: September 23, 2025
4 min read

They will play five group games at home.

Strongest Sri Lanka Women Playing XI In Women's World Cup 2025: Squad And All You Need To Know

Sri Lanka Women are set to co-host the Women’s World Cup 2025 along with India, starting from September 30. Before the awaited tournament kicks off, here is a look at their team profile, fixtures, and the strongest playing XI. 

Sri Lanka Women – Team Profile for Women’s World Cup 2025

Captain: Chamari Athapaththu

Coach: Rumesh Ratnayake

Previous edition: Did not qualify 

Sri Lanka are still searching for their maiden ICC title, and their quest will continue in the upcoming Women’s World Cup. They had failed to qualify for the previous edition, but will hope to take advantage of the home conditions. 

Chamari Athapaththu will lead the team, which has some experienced campaigners such as Kavisha Dilhari, Udeshika Prabodhani, and Anushka Sanjeewani. 

Sri Lanka have played only one series this year, which was a tri-nation assignment with India and South Africa. They defeated both teams once in the group stage but lost the final to India. 

Overall, they have played 25 ODIs since the start of 2023, winning 10 and losing 11. At home, this record reads eight wins and four losses from 13 matches. With five of their WC matches to be played at home, they will have high hopes. 

Sri Lanka Group Stage Fixtures in Women’s World Cup 2025

  • September 30 – India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Guwahati 
  • October 04 – Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women, Colombo 
  • October 11 – Sri Lanka Women vs England Women, Colombo 
  • October 14 – Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women, Colombo
  • October 17 – Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women, Colombo 
  • October 20 – Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women, Mumbai 
  • October 24 – Sri Lanka Women vs Pakistan Women, Colombo

Full Sri Lanka Squad for Women’s World Cup 2025 

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunarathne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi De Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga, Piumi Wathsala, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodani, Malki Madara, and Achini Kulasuriya.

Strongest Sri Lanka Playing XI In Women’s World Cup 2025 

  • Vishmi Gunaratne 
  • Hasini Perera 
  • Chamari Athapaththu (c) 
  • Nilakshi de Silva 
  • Harshitha Samarawickrama 
  • Kavisha Dilhari
  • Anushka Sanjeewani (wk) 
  • Sugandika Kumari 
  • Inoka Ranaweera 
  • Udeshika Prabodani 
  • Achini Kulasuriya

ALSO READ: 

Strengths 

  • Chamari Athapaththu is the biggest strength for Sri Lanka. The all-rounder is one of the best in the world, and a lot will depend on how she performs. Since 2024, the captain has scored 622 runs at an average of 41 and a strike rate of 89. She has also picked up 17 wickets in this period at an economy of 4.83.
  • Sri Lanka have an excellent spin department with the likes of Kavisha Dilhari, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, and the captain.
  • Athapaththu, Nilakshi de Silva, and Harshitha Samarawickrama will have to carry the batting unit. Since 2024, these three batters have averaged over 40, with Samarawickrama averaging 50.27. 

Weaknesses 

  • The pace bowling duo of Udeshika Prabodani and Achini Kulasuriya can be a concern. Prabodani, in particular, hasn’t been effective recently, averaging over 82 runs per wicket since 2024. 
  • The Sri Lankan batting line-up lacks power, with only Athapaththu striking at over 85 since last year. 
  • Four batters in their top seven average less than 31 in the format in this period, and it could be a big concern. 

Verdict for Sri Lanka Women 

Sri Lanka aren’t amongst the top teams in the world. But for these conditions, they have a pretty solid bowling attack and multiple batters who can do the job. So reaching the semifinals could be a realistic goal for them. 

Chamari Athapaththu
Sri Lanka Women
Women's World Cup 2025
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

There's nothing better than doing what you love. So here I am, writing on sports. Ever since turning eight, sports - cricket in particular - has been an integral part of my life. Now, I'm just trying to understand the intricacies of the game we are all absolutely mad for. 

Read more

