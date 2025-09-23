India Coach Gives Key Update on Jitesh Sharma and Rinku Singh Playing in Asia Cup 2025

India will face Bangladesh on September 24.

India are just two games away from playing the summit clash of the Asia Cup 2025. So far, they are the only unbeaten team in the multi-national tournament. After a thumping win against the crotchety Pakistan in the first match of the Super Four, India will face Bangladesh in Dubai on September 24. Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate gave an important update on the participation of Jitesh Sharma and Rinku Singh, who are yet to play in this tournament.

Update on Jitesh Sharma and Rinku Singh ahead of India vs Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2025

India have won four out of four matches, with two more Super Four clashes to go in the Asia Cup 2025. So far, the Suryakumar Yadav-led team have looked pretty balanced and almost invincible against the kind of competition put up. India also has a phenomenal bench strength too, in Jitesh and Rinku, who are yet to play their first games in the ongoing multi-national tourney.

Sanju Samson has been India’s go-to wicketkeeper choice, while Shivam Dube’s bowling credentials have pushed him ahead of Rinku.

During the IND vs BAN pre-match press conference, Doeschate mapped out Jitesh and Rinku’s plans.

He said, “We tried in Abu Dhabi to get some guys some time with the wickets, but we try to manage while looking ahead, and also important competitions like the Asia Cup. It’s very difficult to fit someone like Jitesh or Rinku. They are unlikely to get a game given the situation. We have to look at bilateral series more realistically as a chance for the guys.”

In his two outings with the willow, Samson has returned with scores of 13 and 56. His half-century against Oman, laced with three fours and sixes apiece, earned him the Player of the Match award. Behind the stumps, he has taken three catches so far. Despite Jitesh’s power-hitting during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, the RCB gloveman is yet to beat Samson in cementing his spot in the playing XI.

On the other hand, Rinku is yet to stamp his authority with Dube in the mix. Playing against the UAE two weeks ago, Dube’s three-for helped India restrict the hosts to a mere 57, while leaking just four runs. The 32-year-old picked up two wickets against Pakistan over the weekend. Dube, however, has been expensive otherwise and hasn’t showcased his ruthless batting. But the sheer ability to handle both departments pushes his case. Rinku, however, said in a recent podcast with Raj Shamani that he is working on his bowling skills to put himself in contention in T20Is.

Thus, it’s highly unlikely that either Jitesh or Rinku would get a chance to play soon. However, as Doeschate mentioned, the management may look to test their mettle in the bilateral series. India’s next T20I series is against Australia in late October.

