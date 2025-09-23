Fresh Confusion Over the Future Of Virat Kohli In ODIs Due To This Issue

He last played for India in the Final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

A lot has transpired in Indian cricket over the last year. It all started with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announcing their retirements from the shortest format in June 2024. The decision came soon after India lifted the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, which is the pinnacle of international T20 cricket. Post that, Kohli, Rohit and Ravichandran also bid adieu to the longest format of the game.

While Ashwin looks well set with his prospects in various T20 leagues around the globe, both Kohli and Rohit are expected to be in the mix for the upcoming white-ball tour to Australia. The two Indian stalwarts have been instrumental in ODI cricket for India in the recent past. However, the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final was when they last featured. That also happens to be the last time India played an ODI match.

The Men in Blue are scheduled to travel Down Under for three ODIs and five T20Is, in a tour starting from October 19. The tour will begin in Perth, with Adelaide and Sydney hosting the next two ODIs. Moreover, the T20I series will be played from October 29 to November 8, across five different locations. Though both Kohli and Rohit are training for the ODI series, reports suggest a confusion regarding Kohli’s availability for the series.

The Confusion Around the Availability Of Virat Kohli

While Rohit Sharma has been training at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, Virat Kohli has shown his presence in London. The Indian ODI No.3 surely has the fitness to last till the 2027 ODI World Cup, and the Blues would want him to. But with the limited amount of ODIs that India have played since a long time, staying in touch with the game might be a challenge for King Kohli.

Furthermore, Chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, reportedly got in touch with Kohli to discuss his future plans in the 50-over format. However, sources claim that there is a lack of clarity from the Indian stalwart with respect to his plans in the ODI format. The selection committee wanted both Rohit and Kohli to participate in the three-match ODI series against Australia A in Kanpur. But they have not been named in the 13-member squad with Rajat Patidar as the skipper.

Amid the lack of clarity, the ODI format is the one India will have the most headaches about. The 2027 ODI World Cup is still pretty far and the management will have some time to think about the team combination. It has been more than five months after India last played the 50-over format. With such wide-gaps in the scheduling for a single format, the selectors might face some stern challenges.

Why the Chase Master Would Be An Integral Part For the 2027 World Cup

Virat Kohli at No.3 in ODIs is a combination that has worked for India for a long time. Along with his stylish stroke play, Kohli understands the dynamics of structuring his innings. Playing according to the situation is one of the most important skills a player can master in ODIs. And Kohli has been doing that to perfection since years. Kohli holds 14,181 runs in the 50-over format with ample of notable contributions.

India will need to find his replacement at the No.3 position. And this is not going to be as easy as it sounds. Apart from Kohli, only Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill feature in the list of the top 10 run-getters for India at No.3 since 2008. With Shubman Gill’s spot sealed at the top of the order, it gives a very little room for the Men in Blue to push him down. Shreyas Iyer has shown consistent performances at No.4, and might be slated at the same post.

This is exactly why India need to start looking for Kohli’s successor in ODIs. Batting at No.3 is a challenging task, with multiple situations in front of the batter. While there is still time, India can identify and nurture their next No.3 in ODIs under the shadows of Kohli. But for that, the management will have to make sure that the schedule gives a chance to try various combinations. The Men in Blue need to play more of the 50-over format.

Kohli has scored over 12,000 runs batting at No.3 alone. He possesses an average of 60.60 at the position with 44 hundreds and 54 half-centuries. All said and done, it is going to be difficult for the Indians to replace him. But right now, how he gears up for the major assignment two years later is going to be interesting. And for that, the 36-year-old will need to be available for the upcoming ODI series in Australia.

