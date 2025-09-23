Tendulkar Dismisses Dravid! Rare Sight Unfolds In a Domestic Match In Bengaluru

The incident took place in the Dr K. Thimmappiah Memorial Tournament.

On most occasions, Tendulkar and Dravid batted in the top four for India. This is exactly the reason why they never had the chance to dismiss each other out. Not to mention that they played for the same team. But in a domestic tournament in Bengaluru, Tendulkar has sent Dravid back to the pavilion. Just that it was not Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid, but their sons.

The incident took place in the ongoing Dr K. Thimmappiah Memorial Tournament in Bengaluru. The team from Goa took on Karnataka State Cricket Association’s (KSCA) XI in the match on Monday. It was in this match that Arjun Tendulkar scalped the wicket of Samit Dravid, sending him back to the pavilion.

The tournament marks an important stepping stone in the careers of budding cricketers. With the upcoming Ranji Trophy season in sight, players will be raring to make an impact at the domestic level. The Ranji Trophy will commence from October 15 and the quarter-finals will be played from February 6 next year. The Final of the tournament is scheduled to be played from February 24, 2026.

Rahul Dravid’s son Samit Dravid was dismissed by Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar, today, in the K.Thimmapaiah Trophy conducted by the KSCA. pic.twitter.com/66XYApit2M — Ramachandra.M| ರಾಮಚಂದ್ರ.ಎಮ್ (@nanuramu) September 22, 2025

Arjun Tendulkar Gets the Better Of Samit Dravid

After leaving Mumbai to represent Goa ahead of the 2022/23 domestic season, Arjun Tendulkar has been taking significant strides in the direction of growth as an all-rounder. Back then, the Goa Cricket Association was in need of a left-arm fast bowler and grabbed the opportunity to hand a contract out to Tendulkar. He scored a tremendous century against Rajasthan in the Ranji Trophy. He has picked 37 wickets in 17 First-class matches so far.

Taking on the KSCA Secretary’s XI in the Dr K. Thimmappiah Memorial Tournament, Tendulkar sent Samit Dravid packing to create an impact. He dismissed the captain of the KSCA Secretary’s XI, Nikin Jose for an eight-ball duck before locking horns with Dravid. Walking in to bat at three with the team score at 91, Dravid looked quite compact. He scored a boundary off Tendulkar, only to be dismissed a ball later. Dravid is listed in the probables for the upcoming Ranji Trophy squad for Karnataka.

At stumps on Monday, the KSCA Secretary’s XI could only make 276 runs for the loss of all their wickets, in response to Goa’s 338. Dravid picked two wickets in the nine overs that he bowled in the first innings, giving away just 18 runs. However, Tendulkar was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/54 at an impressive economy of 2.57.

At the time of filing this report, Goa were 121/6 in the second innings, with Lalit Yadav and Mohit Redkar batting on 23 and zero runs respectively.

Karun Nair Falters At a Crucial Juncture

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to release the squad for India’s Test series against the West Indies soon. While Devdutt Padikkal and Nitish Reddy are expected to make it to the squad, Karun Nair’s position hangs in the balance. The Karnataka batter did not have the best of matches in England on the last tour, and that might put his place in a fix ahead of the series against the West Indies.

Batting at four for the KSCA Secretary’s XI in Bengaluru, Karun was dismissed for a mere three runs. He took 21 deliveries and was sent back by Koushik V on the only ball he faced from the bowler. With an all-important Test series coming up, Karun would have loved to make a statement in the ongoing game.

Karun could gather 205 runs from the four matches he played on England soil. Though he got starts in a few games, he was unable to convert those into substantial totals. As a result, his position in the team has come under the scanner with players like Padikkal performing consistently. On the contrary, Karun is a good player of spin, and the selectors might think of giving him another opportunity against the West Indies.

