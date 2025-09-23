Bangladesh Captain Litton Das Uncertain For Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Clash vs India

With three out of four wins in the Asia Cup 2025, Bangladesh have looked like a strong contender to beat India in the Asia Cup 2025. However, ahead of the BAN vs IND Super Four clash, the participation of skipper Littin Das is uncertain.

On September 22, two days before the crucial clash, Litton pulled a back strain while training at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. He was batting in the nets and had attempted to hit a square cut. But the right-handed batter felt discomfort on the left side of his back and had to stop the training session.

A BCB official informed Cricbuzz, “We will have a look at him [Litton Das] today because from outside he looks quite okay, but we need to conduct a medical assessment before making a final call.”

While the 30-year-old skipper would presumably be fit to play, should the worst happen, Bangladesh would be in deep trouble. Litton is the second-highest scorer for the team with 119 runs. Moreover, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) are yet to announce a deputy in case Litton has to sit out.

Bangladesh will go head-to-head with India on September 24 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

More to follow…