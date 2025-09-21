Bangladesh Batter ‘Confident of Reaching Final’ After Match-winning Knock Against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2025

Bangladesh will next face the reigning Asia Cup champions, India.

Sri Lanka, the reigning champions of the T20 Asia Cup, were narrowly pipped by Bangladesh in the maiden Super Fours fixture of the ongoing multi-national tournament. After leading the charge with a 45-ball 61 and grabbing the Player of the Match award, opener Saif Hassan revealed the plans of Bangladesh going forward into the ACC Asia Cup 2025.

Saif Hassan Backs Bangladesh to Claim A Spot in Asia Cup 2025 Final

The opener emphasised the team’s chances to secure a place in the summit clash after picking up a crucial four-wicket victory with only one ball remaining against Charith Asalanka and Co. But he also elaborated on the side’s strategy of taking one match at a time as their focus shifts to the next clash against India on September 24. Previously, they had reached the Final of the Asian tournament thrice in 2012, 2016 and 2018, but failed to get their hands on the elusive silverware.

“Definitely we are confident of reaching the final. Before coming here, everyone believed that we would play the final. One should dream big but we should proceed step by step. Our next focus will be fully on the match against India and the match after that will be seen later,” said the batter.

The 26-year-old also applauded the brilliant effort of their veteran pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who was the most economical bowler of the night and snared three wickets by conceding only 20 runs in his four-over quota. Moreover, this was the seamer’s second consecutive three-wicket haul following their last group-stage fixture against Afghanistan. He is also the third-highest wicket-taker of the league so far with seven scalps in four matches.

“Mustafizur bhai’s bowling is always good. He has been in very good shape for the last few months. Today, he gave away such few runs and took wickets at vital moments. He is a world-class bowler, so these situations are easy for him,” added Saif.

Bangladesh’s Chances to Qualify for Asia Cup 2025 Final

The Bangla Tigers have had a decent run in the eight-team T20 league so far. After a seven-wicket victory over Hong Kong to kickstart their Asia Cup 2025 campaign, Litton Das and Co. suffered a tough defeat against Sri Lanka in the following match. But the side bounced back stronger to edge out the Afghans by eight runs to advance to the Super Fours.

However, after avenging their six-wicket loss against the Lankan team in the first clash of the Super Fours, Bangladesh would be keen to continue the same momentum in the upcoming fixtures against India and Pakistan, respectively. A win in both of the matches would definitely seal their place in the Final, but it might not take place in reality, considering the current form of the defending champions, India.

But a thumping victory over the Men in Green, which would boost their net run rate, might keep them very much in contention to qualify for the ultimate clash. The Asia Cup 2012 finalists, Bangladesh and Pakistan, will lock horns at the Dubai International Stadium on September 25.

