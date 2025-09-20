Saif Hassan Fireworks Overpowers Dasun Shanaka’s Carnage To End Sri Lanka’s Unbeaten Run in Asia Cup 2025; SL vs BAN Key Highlights

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh kickstarted the Super Four stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 with a mouthwatering contest. Bangladesh registered a thrilling four wicket win (with 1 ball remaining) and ended Sri Lanka’s unbeaten run in the tournament. The Bangla Tigers now have two points and sit at the top of the Super Four points table.

Speaking about the match, Dasun Shanaka’s carnage helped Sri Lanka post a competitive 168/7 in 20 overs but Bangladesh opener Saif Hassan’s blitzkrieg set the platform for a scintillating win.

Let’s take a look at three key takeaways from the match.

Dasun Shanaka’s all-round show

Walking out ot bat when the Sri Lanka scoreboard read 65/3 in 9.1 overs, the Islanders needed someone take on the attack and switch gears. All-rounder Dasun Shanka took over the role rather brilliantly with his quickfire 37-ball 64, hitting at an explosive rate of 172.97, comprising three boundaries and six maximums.

Later with the ball as well, he made twin strikes in the final over to try his best to defend the five runs.

Saif Hassan continues to impress on comeback

26-year-old Saif Hassan, who replaced Parvez Hossain Emon in the lineup has been impressive. He made a crucial contribution of 30 in their must-win group stage match against Afghanistan before blasting a fiery 45-ball 61 today against Sri Lanka.

Notably, he made a return to the national T20I set-up after a gap of one and a half-year for the continental tournament.

Sri Lanka’s problems with fifth bowler continue

While Sri Lanka’s three pacers in Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara and Dasun Shanka alongside Wanindu Hasaranga has looked settled, they have struggled with their fifth bowling option.

After trying Matheesha Pathirana and Maheesh Theekshana in the first two games, Sri Lanka brought in Dunith Wellalage in the match against Afghanistan but he has been expensive in both the games so far. Against Afghanistan, he conceded 49 runs in 4 overs at 12.25 economy and went at 9 per over against Sri Lanka today. They tried Kamindu Mendis too but it did not work as he ended up leaking 16 runs in his solitary over so far in the tournament. Going ahead, Sri Lanka will need to address this concern as they aim get back to winning ways.

