News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Why Is Shakib Al Hasan Not in Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Squad for BAN vs HK Match?
Why Is Shakib Al Hasan Not in Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Squad for BAN vs HKG Match?

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: September 11, 2025
2 min read
Why Is Shakib Al Hasan Not in Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Squad for BAN vs HK Match?

Bangladesh will kickstart their Asia Cup 2025 campaign today (September 11) against Hong Kong. However, a big name missing from the Bangla Tigers lineup will be their stalwart Shakib Al Hasan.

This is because the star all-rounder has announced his retirement from the format after the T20 World Cup 2024 last year, where Bangladesh qualified from the group stages but were later knocked out in the Super 8s.

New skipper Litton Das, who was named the leader in the shortest format earlier this year, will lead the side as they aim for their maiden title in the continental tournament.

ALSO READ:

What is Shakib Al Hasan currently doing?

Having retired from T20Is as well as the Test, he is currently without a central contract from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). Shakib was expected to play his last Test against South Africa at home last October but couldn’t participate due to political unrest and risk.

He missed out on the Champions Trophy 2025 earlier this year too after being suspended for illegal bowling action, which he cleared later. It’s likely that the 38-year-old has already played his last game for Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Shakib has been plying his trade for different teams in franchise cricket across the globe. He is currently playing in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2025) for the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. Prior to that, he was engaged in the Global Super League (GSL 2025) with the Dubai Capitals.

BAN vs HKG Playing XIs

Bangladesh Playing XI: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Hong Kong Playing XI: Zeeshan Ali(w), Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Kalhan Challu, Kinchit Shah, Yasim Murtaza(c), Aizaz Khan, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Ateeq Iqbal

Asia Cup 2025
BCB
Shakib Al Hasan
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

