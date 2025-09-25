India have dropped nine catches in the last two matches.

India have won the Super Four match against Bangladesh by 41 runs, but fielding remains a big concern for Suryakumar Yadav’s side in the Asia Cup. Varun Chakravarthy has been directly affected by these lapses, with India dropping 12 catches in the tournament, including nine in the last two games. Despite the victories, questions are growing about India’s fielding standards, and Varun admitted the team cannot hide behind excuses.

India’s fielding has been a major concern in their last two Super Four games under the Dubai lights. Against Pakistan, the team dropped four catches and made a few mistakes in the field, though they still managed to win by six wickets. The problems continued in the next match against Bangladesh, where Saif Hassan was given several lifelines after being dropped multiple times. His lucky run finally ended when Axar Patel completed a catch off Jasprit Bumrah in the 19th over.

Varun Chakravarthy Explains Why India Have Been Dropping Catches in Asia Cup 2025

Varun Chakravarthy, speaking after the match, admitted that India’s catching in the Asia Cup 2025 has not been up to the mark and said the team needs to improve quickly with the finals coming up. He said the bright lights (ring of fire) at the Dubai International Stadium can sometimes distract fielders and make catching harder, but stressed that this cannot be used as an excuse and the team must start holding on to their chances.

“As they say, you can’t give excuses at this level. As a team we definitely have to start catching all those because we look like we will be qualifying for the finals and we should be taking them. It comes in the eyesight sometimes and it’s a little bit of disturbance. We have to get acclimatised to it,” Varun Chakravarthy said.

Varun Chakravarthy: T Dilip Set to Give Tough Feedback After Recent Matches

Varun Chakravarthy admitted that fielding coach T Dilip will have strong feedback for the players. He said the squad has been selected with the World Cup in mind, so the team needs to raise its fielding standards.

“Last match he (T Dilip) didn’t say much, but this match I think he’ll have a lot to say,” he added.

With two games remaining, including the final Super Four match against Sri Lanka and then the final, India will be aiming to improve their catching efficiency.

