Pakistan Drags Handshake Saga by Cancelling Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Clash

The handshake incident between India and Pakistan got stretched further after the Men in Green turned down attending the pre-match press conference on the eve of the IND vs PAK Super 4s clash tomorrow (September 21) in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. According to the Asia Cricket Council (ACC) schedule, a Pakistan player or coaching member was expected to attend the media interaction at 6 pm local time with their training also starting at the same time at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

It is now understood that while the training will go ahead as planned, no clear reason for skipping the conference has been provided, ESPNCricinfo reported.

A brief overview of the handshake saga

It all started when both teams met in the group stage with India and Pakistan skippers, Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha respectively, not shaking hands after the coin toss followed by the Indian team not coming out for the customary handshake after winning the game.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) then accused match referee Andy Pycroft for his role in asking both skippers not to greet each other and asked for his removal. Later, ICC arranged a meeting between Pycroft and Pakistan’s coach, captain, and other team managers where Pycroft offered his regrets. However, PCB next decided to upload a video of the same without any audio claiming that Pycroft had apologised which in turn have now angered the ICC, who have sent a strictly worded letter to the Pakistan board.

Meanwhile, Pakistan had also requested for the removal of Andy Pycroft as match referee ahead of their final league stage match against UAE and even turned up one hour late for the match.

PCB’s request was eventually not upheld as Pycroft was named the referee for the UAE clash and will now once again officiate the upcoming IND vs PAK contest.

