‘I Don’t Know What Rivalry’ – Suryakumar Yadav Plays Down the Hype Around India vs Pakistan Clash in Asia Cup 2025 Super Four
indian-cricket-team

'I Don't Know What Rivalry' – Suryakumar Yadav Plays Down the Hype Around India vs Pakistan Clash in Asia Cup 2025 Super Four

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: September 20, 2025
2 min read
'I Don't Know What Rivalry' – Suryakumar Yadav Plays Down the Hype Around India vs Pakistan Clash in Asia Cup 2025 Super Four

India captain Suryakumar Yadav is not paying much attention to the hype around the India-Pakistan rivalry as his team prepares for their Asia Cup Super 4 opener on September 21. He said the focus is on entertaining the fans on the field rather than getting involved in off-field talk.

In the group stage, India had beaten Pakistan by seven wickets, with Kuldeep Yadav taking 3 for 18 and Suryakumar scoring an unbeaten 47 from 37 balls. That win, however, had some controversy after Suryakumar skipped the handshake with Salman Ali Agha at the toss, and the Indian team also avoided handshakes after the match.

Suryakumar Yadav Downplays India-Pakistan Rivalry Hype

Speaking ahead of the next clash, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav made it clear he did not want to add to the drama. He said he doesn’t know what rivalry people are talking about, and for him, a full stadium means it’s time for entertainment.

“I don’t know what rivalry you are talking about. I just feel that the stadium is full, and when the stadium is full, I tell my team and everyone that it’s time for entertainment and people have come to watch the match. Let’s play some good brand of cricket,” Suryakumar Yadav said.

Asia Cup 2025
IND vs PAK
India
Suryakumar Yadav
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

As a passionate cricket fan I have been watching the game for over 20 years, and it has been a constant part of my life for as long as I can remember. From childhood, I enjoyed following matches and players, and over time that passion only grew stronger. What began as admiration for the sport slowly turned into a deeper connection, where I found joy in expressing my thoughts through writing. For me, writing about cricket feels natural. It doesn’t feel like work, but rather a reflection of the love I have for the game that has always been close to my heart.

