‘Next One Will Be Definitely Better’ – England’s Worst Bowler on ODI Debut Eager for a Chance At Redemption

Young England fast bowling sensation Sonny Baker made a highly anticipated international debut during the South Africa series earlier this month after being fast-tracked into the national side following his domestic exploits.

However, Baker failed to live up to the hype, registering worst figures by an England bowler on ODI debut, conceding 76 runs in seven overs at a poor economy of 10.85 and returned wicketless.

Baker, despite the poor start, is highly rated by the England management and was in line to earn his T20I debut in the ongoing Ireland tour. However, with the second game of the series getting washed out due to poor weather, he will have to wait further to earn his maiden England cap in the shortest format.

Sonny Baker eager for a chance at redemption

Nevertheless, Sonny Baker is motivated to make a redemption and bounce back after the horror show in his first-ever outing for the Three Lions. Speaking ahead of the IRE vs ENG three-match series decider tomorrow (September 21), the youngster said,

“It was obviously not exactly how I’d planned my debut going,” Baker said on Saturday, with a healthy dose of perspective. “Not all good experiences are enjoyable experiences… At the time, I was thinking, ’15 an over for my first three or four overs is not what I had in mind!’ But in the long run, it’ll be a good thing… The next one will definitely be better than that – or hopefully!

Notably, Baker was one of the finds of The Hundred 2025 season, picking up nine wickets in seven games at an economy of 7.68 including a hattrick. In the T20 Blast 2025 as well, he was impressive snaring 10 wickets in eight innings at 8.76 economy.

