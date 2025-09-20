News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
‘Next One Will Be Definitely Better’ – England’s Worst Bowler on ODI Debut Sonny Baker Eager for Redemption
news

‘Next One Will Be Definitely Better’ – England’s Worst Bowler on ODI Debut Eager for a Chance At Redemption

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: September 20, 2025
2 min read
‘Next One Will Be Definitely Better’ – England’s Worst Bowler on ODI Debut Sonny Baker Eager for Redemption

Young England fast bowling sensation Sonny Baker made a highly anticipated international debut during the South Africa series earlier this month after being fast-tracked into the national side following his domestic exploits.

However, Baker failed to live up to the hype, registering worst figures by an England bowler on ODI debut, conceding 76 runs in seven overs at a poor economy of 10.85 and returned wicketless.

Baker, despite the poor start, is highly rated by the England management and was in line to earn his T20I debut in the ongoing Ireland tour. However, with the second game of the series getting washed out due to poor weather, he will have to wait further to earn his maiden England cap in the shortest format.

ALSO READ:

Sonny Baker eager for a chance at redemption

Nevertheless, Sonny Baker is motivated to make a redemption and bounce back after the horror show in his first-ever outing for the Three Lions. Speaking ahead of the IRE vs ENG three-match series decider tomorrow (September 21), the youngster said,

“It was obviously not exactly how I’d planned my debut going,” Baker said on Saturday, with a healthy dose of perspective. “Not all good experiences are enjoyable experiences… At the time, I was thinking, ’15 an over for my first three or four overs is not what I had in mind!’ But in the long run, it’ll be a good thing… The next one will definitely be better than that – or hopefully!

Notably, Baker was one of the finds of The Hundred 2025 season, picking up nine wickets in seven games at an economy of 7.68 including a hattrick. In the T20 Blast 2025 as well, he was impressive snaring 10 wickets in eight innings at 8.76 economy. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

ENG vs SA
IRE vs ENG
Sonny Baker
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

Smriti Mandhana Fastest Fifty ODIs for India Women vs Australia Women

Smriti Mandhana Slams Fastest Fifty for India Women in INDW vs AUSW 3rd ODI

This was her 33rd WODI fifty.
6:52 pm
Aditya Ighe
Beth Mooney Australia IND vs AUS

Beth Mooney Smashes Second Fastest Hundred in Women’s ODIs Against India as Australia Make 412 in INDW vs AUSW 3rd ODI

This was her third hundred in WODIs.
6:33 pm
Aditya Ighe
RCB Talent Rasikh Salam Dar Sizzles With Seven-Wicket Show on Baroda Debut To Boost IPL 2026 Retention Chances [WATCH]

RCB Talent Sizzles With Seven-Wicket Show on Baroda Debut To Boost IPL 2026 Retention Chances [WATCH]

5:37 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Discarded India Batter Ajinkya Rahane Keeps Test Ambitions Alive With Stellar Ton in Domestic Cricket

Discarded India Batter Keeps Test Ambitions Alive With Stellar Ton in Domestic Cricket

5:37 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Yashasvi Jaiswal India Asia Cup 2025

Yashasvi Jaiswal Reacts for First Time After His Omission From India Squad For Asia Cup 2025

His last T20I appearance came against Sri Lanka on July 30, 2024.
3:45 pm
Aditya Ighe
Shafali Verma India Womens IND-W vs AUS-W ODIs

Why Is Shafali Verma Not In India Women’s Playing XI For IND-W vs AUS-W ODIs?

She struck a fifty in the recent T20I series in England.
1:12 pm
Disha Asrani
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.