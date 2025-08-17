News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Sonny Baker Bags Hat-trick In The Hundred, Raises Stocks Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction
indian-premier-league-ipl

Sonny Baker Bags Hat-trick In The Hundred, Raises Stocks Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: August 17, 2025
4 min read

He has bagged seven wickets in five games in The Hundred so far.

Sonny Baker Bags Hat-trick In The Hundred, Raises Stocks Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

The Hundred has a new hero. Sonny Baker is making the league his own. Sonny Baker scalped a hat-trick in The Hundred. Not just did he get to the milestone, he sealed the victory for the Manchester Originals with two wickets off consecutive deliveries. The Originals registered a thumping win by a margin of 57 runs and have now jumped to the fifth spot on the points table. Having won just two of their five games, they will look to keep their run intact. Baker is one of the most exciting prospects in English cricket at the moment. Baker bagged the fourth hat-trick in the history of the Men’s edition of The Hundred.

Abandoned – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
Simhadri Vizag Lions SVL

Bhimavaram Bulls BVB

Match Abandoned

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Royals of Rayalaseema ROR

Kakinada Kings KNK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Tungabhadra Warriors TBW

Vijayawada Sunshiners VSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Royals of Rayalaseema ROR

Amaravati Royals AMR

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Basseterre
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots SKA

Trinbago Knight Riders TKR

45/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Saint George
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons ABF

Saint Lucia Kings SLK

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
South Delhi Superstarz SDS

123/3

Purani Delhi 6 PD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
18 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
New Delhi Tigers NDT

North Delhi Strikers NDS

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025
South Delhi Superstarz Women SDSW

North Delhi Strikers Women NDSW

58/2

Match Abandoned due to rain

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
East Delhi Riders Women EDRW

Central Delhi Queens Women CDQW

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Norway
ECN Norway T20I Tri-Series, 2025
Norway NOR

137/7

Sweden SWE

136/9

Norway beat Sweden by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Norway
ECN Norway T20I Tri-Series, 2025
Sweden SWE

204/5

Hungary HUN

125/8

Sweden won by 79 runs

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Norway
ECN Norway T20I Tri-Series, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Norway NOR

Hungary HUN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 12:45 PM IST
THCC ROT-GELB Hamburg THCC

Masroor Sports Club MRSC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 02:45 PM IST
THCC ROT-GELB Hamburg THCC

1.Kieler HTC KHTC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Masroor Sports Club MRSC

KSV Kings KSV

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
1.Kieler HTC KHTC

MTV Stallions MTV

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
KSV Kings KSV

MTV Stallions MTV

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Croatia
ECS-W Croatia, 2025
Jinx Zagreb Women JZ-W

94/5

Lavender Lionesses Women LL-W

74/2

Lavender Lionesses Women beat Jinx Zagreb Women by 5 runs (D/L) method

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t10 – Croatia
ECS-W Croatia, 2025
Jinx Zagreb Women JZ-W

25/1

Lavender Lionesses Women LL-W

58/2

MATCH ABANDONED

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Croatia
ECS-W Croatia, 2025
Jinx Zagreb Women JZ-W

34/1

Lavender Lionesses Women LL-W

31/2

Jinx Zagreb Women beat Lavender Lionesses Women by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Middlesex MID

129/10

Yorkshire YOR

130/3

Yorkshire beat Middlesex by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Kent KENT

315/8

Lancashire LAN

99/2

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Somerset SOM

309/8

Birmingham Bears BB

87/1

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Northampton
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Northamptonshire NOR

295/8

Sussex SUSS

104/0

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Leicester
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Leicestershire LEI

35/3

Essex ESS

321/8

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Glamorgan GLAM

278/9

Nottinghamshire NOT

40/0

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Worcestershire WOR

237/8

Gloucestershire GLO

18/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – London
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Surrey SURR

Hampshire HAM

Fixtures Standings
Canceled – oneday – Dhaka
India tour of Bangladesh, 2025
Bangladesh BAN

India IND

Match Called off

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

NCM Investment NCMI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Tally Rangers TCC

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Jhelum Jaguars JJ

Kuwait Swedish KUMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
Mangalore Dragons MGD

174/6

Bengaluru Blasters BNB

175/7

Bengaluru Blasters beat Mangalore Dragons by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
Mysore Warriors MYW

34/2

Shivamogga Lions SML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Mysore Warriors MYW

Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Hubli Tigers HBT

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
IAS Invincibles IAI

74/5

Majees Titans MAT

145/8

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Royal Oman Stallions ROS

Muscat Thunderers MUT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

Majees Titans MAT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Renaissance Challengers RNC

IAS Invincibles IAI

Fixtures Standings
Live – 100-ball – Manchester
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
Manchester Originals MAO

171/3

Northern Superchargers NOS

41/2

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
17 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Birmingham Phoenix BIP

London Spirit LOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
18 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Southern Brave SOB

Oval Invincibles OVI

Fixtures Standings
Result – 100-ball – Manchester
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
Manchester Originals Women MOW-W

117/5

Northern Superchargers Women NOS-W

112/7

Manchester Originals Women beat Northern Superchargers Women by 5 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – 100-ball – Birmingham
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
Birmingham Phoenix Women BIP-W

2/0

London Spirit Women LSW-W

164/6

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Southern Brave Women SBW-W

Oval Invincibles Women OIW-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Chicago Kingsmen CHK

139/8

Adelaide Strikers Academy AS-A

121/10

Chicago Kingsmen beat Adelaide Strikers Academy by 18 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Freds Pass
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Northern Territory Strike NTS

127/8

Hobart Hurricanes Academy HHA

125/10

Northern Territory Strike beat Hobart Hurricanes Academy by 2 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Perth Scorchers Academy PSA

126/5

Bangladesh A BANA

123/9

Perth Scorchers Academy won by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Nepal NEP

Melbourne Stars Academy MS-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Northern Territory Strike NTS

Australian Capital Territory ACOM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Melbourne Renegades Academy MR-A

Pakistan Shaheens PS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Meerut Mavericks MEMA

Kanpur Superstars KASS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Kashi Rudras KARS

Gorakhpur Lions GOLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Noida Super Kings NOSK

Lucknow Falcons LUF

Fixtures Standings

The originals batted first and scaled 171/3 in their 100 deliveries. Jos Buttler top-scored with a 45-ball 64* and took the attack to the opposition. Rachin Ravindra was also not far behind, as he slammed a 14-ball 31, But the major blow came from Heinrich Klaasen who went on to break the shackles. He scored an unbeaten half-century in just half the deliveries to steer the score past the 150-run mark. But the major blow had to come in the second innings. Sonny Baker and Josh Tongue, both scalped three wickets each to cap the victory for the Originals.

Baker could be an exciting prospect for the Indian Premier League (IPL). He is shining bright in The Hundred and maybe, just at the right time. The scouting teams and selectors might just have an eye on the youngster. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Baker is picked in the upcoming IPL 2025 auctions. A team looking for a good pace bowling option might set their eyes on the youngster. He is reportedly known to bowl at speeds of close to 140kmph, and teams which need a good amount of pace under their wings can surely look out for the youngster.

ALSO READ:

Sonny Baker – A Talent Waiting To Explode

The young speedster has a stunning First-class record. In just seven matches, he has bagged 22 wickets at an economy of 4.26. And it doesn’t end there! To add to that, Baker holds two five-wicket hauls to his name in those games, leaving a lasting impression. His tremendous inswingers did the trick, earning him a call-up to England’s U19 team in 2021. But unfortunately, an injury ruled the youngster out of the game. In 2022, he became the first man to make his professional T20 debut in The Hundred for the Southern Brave.

For the Brave, he just played three games and could only scalp two wickets. He did not get a lot of chances and was benched for most of the games. But this year for the Originals, he has bagged seven wickets in a matter of five matches till now. And if he continues to perform the way he is, he might end up with a lot more than just seven. His best figures in The Hundred are 3/21, the most recent ones against the Northern Superchargers. His economy in the league for this edition has been is 8.21, which is mighty impressive in a tournament of such explosive nature.

With performances like these, records shall keep tumbling. The trade window for the Indian Premier League is just gearing up and picking pace, and Baker might expect a contract soon. The likes of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) or the Mumbai Indians (MI) would be firm favourites to bag him in the auctions. Age is also on his side, so it would act in the favour of the franchise he plays for. They would get an opportunity to groom him. And with a talent like him in the ranks, greatness might just be round the corner.

IPL 2026
Manchester Originals
Sonny Baker
The Hundred 2025
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

Related posts

Signs of Release Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction? Andre Russell Dropped By KKR Franchise In CPL 2025

Signs of Release Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction? Andre Russell Dropped By KKR Franchise In CPL 2025

He has not played a lot of cricket lately.
10:42 pm
Amogh Bodas
manchester originals heinrich klaasen srh ipl 2026 retentions the hundred 2025

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Star Snaps Lean Form With 50 off 25 Balls In The Hundred 2025

SRH will be relieved ahead of IPL 2026 auction
10:00 pm
Samarnath Soory
delhi premier league dpl 2025 yash dhull delhi capitals ipl 2026 auction

‘Harshit Rana Won’t Allow Me To Score’ – Ignored For Two IPL Seasons, Former Delhi Capitals Star Explains How He Changed His Game

The youngster has been excellent in the ongoing DPL 2025
8:00 pm
Samarnath Soory
chennai super kings ipl 2026 retentions ravichandran ashwin dewald brevis signing

Ravichandran Ashwin Clears Air About His Comments On Dewald Brevis IPL 2025 Signing After CSK Issue Statement

Brevis was among the best signings of IPL 2025 even though he played six matches
3:40 pm
Samarnath Soory
Mumbai Indians Star Jonny Bairstow Continues Run-scoring Spree, Makes Strong Case Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Mumbai Indians Star Continues Run-scoring Spree, Makes Strong Case Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

He is currently leading the top run-scorer's list with 178 runs in four matches.
11:11 am
Sreejita Sen
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Rovman Powell gave a reminder of his batting expertise during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 fixture between Antigua and Barbuda Falcons and Barbados Royals.

Only One Innings in IPL 2025, yet KKR All-Rounder Pushes His IPL 2026 Retention Case With Another Measured Knock

He scored 51 runs in 24 deliveries, including three boundaries and five maximums.
10:27 am
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.