Sonny Baker Bags Hat-trick In The Hundred, Raises Stocks Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

He has bagged seven wickets in five games in The Hundred so far.
The Hundred has a new hero. Sonny Baker is making the league his own. Sonny Baker scalped a hat-trick in The Hundred. Not just did he get to the milestone, he sealed the victory for the Manchester Originals with two wickets off consecutive deliveries. The Originals registered a thumping win by a margin of 57 runs and have now jumped to the fifth spot on the points table. Having won just two of their five games, they will look to keep their run intact. Baker is one of the most exciting prospects in English cricket at the moment. Baker bagged the fourth hat-trick in the history of the Men’s edition of The Hundred.
The originals batted first and scaled 171/3 in their 100 deliveries. Jos Buttler top-scored with a 45-ball 64* and took the attack to the opposition. Rachin Ravindra was also not far behind, as he slammed a 14-ball 31, But the major blow came from Heinrich Klaasen who went on to break the shackles. He scored an unbeaten half-century in just half the deliveries to steer the score past the 150-run mark. But the major blow had to come in the second innings. Sonny Baker and Josh Tongue, both scalped three wickets each to cap the victory for the Originals.
Baker could be an exciting prospect for the Indian Premier League (IPL). He is shining bright in The Hundred and maybe, just at the right time. The scouting teams and selectors might just have an eye on the youngster. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Baker is picked in the upcoming IPL 2025 auctions. A team looking for a good pace bowling option might set their eyes on the youngster. He is reportedly known to bowl at speeds of close to 140kmph, and teams which need a good amount of pace under their wings can surely look out for the youngster.
The young speedster has a stunning First-class record. In just seven matches, he has bagged 22 wickets at an economy of 4.26. And it doesn’t end there! To add to that, Baker holds two five-wicket hauls to his name in those games, leaving a lasting impression. His tremendous inswingers did the trick, earning him a call-up to England’s U19 team in 2021. But unfortunately, an injury ruled the youngster out of the game. In 2022, he became the first man to make his professional T20 debut in The Hundred for the Southern Brave.
For the Brave, he just played three games and could only scalp two wickets. He did not get a lot of chances and was benched for most of the games. But this year for the Originals, he has bagged seven wickets in a matter of five matches till now. And if he continues to perform the way he is, he might end up with a lot more than just seven. His best figures in The Hundred are 3/21, the most recent ones against the Northern Superchargers. His economy in the league for this edition has been is 8.21, which is mighty impressive in a tournament of such explosive nature.
With performances like these, records shall keep tumbling. The trade window for the Indian Premier League is just gearing up and picking pace, and Baker might expect a contract soon. The likes of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) or the Mumbai Indians (MI) would be firm favourites to bag him in the auctions. Age is also on his side, so it would act in the favour of the franchise he plays for. They would get an opportunity to groom him. And with a talent like him in the ranks, greatness might just be round the corner.