Former Delhi Capitals Star Shai Hope Makes a Strong Case for IPL 2026 Auction Bid After Stellar CPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

Former Delhi Capitals Star Makes a Strong Case for IPL 2026 Auction Bid After Stellar CPL 2025

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: September 23, 2025
3 min read

Shai Hope scored 491 runs at an average of 49.10.

Former Delhi Capitals Star Shai Hope Makes a Strong Case for IPL 2026 Auction Bid After Stellar CPL 2025

Former Delhi Capitals (DC) player Shai Hope has been in brilliant form, finishing as the top scorer in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025, and is making a strong case for a bid in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction.

Shai Hope Ends as the Top Scorer of CPL 2025

Shai Hope, representing the Guyana Amazon Warriors, had an excellent season for them and ended the tournament as the top scorer. In the 12 matches he played, he scored 491 runs at an average of 49.10 and a strike rate of 127.20. He hit four half-centuries.

He started the tournament strongly with scores of 56 and 82 in the first two matches. In the remaining 10 innings, he managed two 20+ scores, four 30+ scores, one 40+ score, and two 50+ scores.

Hope also played a key role in helping his team reach the final, but he had a disappointing performance in the title clash, managing just 12 runs, which contributed to Guyana’s loss. His four fifties in the tournament were the joint-highest by any player.

ALSO READ:

Shai Hope’s T20I Form in 2025

Shai Hope has been in impressive form not only in the CPL but also in T20 Internationals, where he is having a good year with the bat. He has played 12 T20Is and scored 363 runs at an average of 33.00 and a strike rate of 135.95, which includes one century and two half-centuries. His last five innings were quite short, but in the first seven innings of the year, he scored two 40+ scores, two 50+ scores, and an unbeaten 102.

Shai Hope Boosting IPL 2026 Auction Prospects

Earlier this year, in the International League T20 (ILT20) 2025, Shai Hope finished as the leading run-scorer with 527 runs from 12 innings, boosting his chances of landing a contract at the IPL 2026 auction. He represented DC in the 2024 season, scoring 183 runs in nine matches, but was released ahead of the 2025 auction and went unsold. Since then, Shai Hope has done well in both franchise leagues and international cricket, making him a player to watch. His excellent performance in the CPL, finishing as the top scorer, has probably caught the attention of IPL teams again.

CPL 2025
Delhi Capitals
Guyana Amazon Warriors
IPL 2026 Auction
Shai Hope
Sagar Paul
As a passionate cricket fan I have been watching the game for over 20 years, and it has been a constant part of my life for as long as I can remember. From childhood, I enjoyed following matches and players, and over time that passion only grew stronger. What began as admiration for the sport slowly turned into a deeper connection, where I found joy in expressing my thoughts through writing. For me, writing about cricket feels natural. It doesn’t feel like work, but rather a reflection of the love I have for the game that has always been close to my heart.

