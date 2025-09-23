Ravichandran Ashwin Set to Earn Big Bucks Despite IPL Retirement, Becomes Player With Highest-ever Base Price in ILT20 Auction

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is set to earn the big bucks following his IPL retirement after he became the player with the highest-ever base price in the upcoming ILT20 auction. The date for the same has been slated for October 1 while the tournament is scheduled for December 2 to January 4.

The ex-Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star is the only cricketer, who will go under the hammer at the inaugural auction, with a six-digit base price set at USD 120,000. If picked by any franchise, the ILT20 will be his first overseas T20 league.

Ashwin, who is among the 24 Indians on the auction list, has already committed to being available for the whole season. A final list, after culling the approximately 800 names registered, will be prepared once the league committee receives the wishlist from each franchise.

ALSO READ:

Ravichandran Ashwin gears up for a busy cricket calendar after IPL retirement

Apart from the ILT20, it is also understood that the bowling all-rounder will ply his trade in Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL) as early as the upcoming season, which starts from January 1, 2026. Ashwin has already attracted attention from four BBL franchises – Sydney Thunder, Hobart Hurricanes, Sydney Sixers, and Adelaide Strikers. If he is selected, the 39-year-old will become the first Indian male player with international experience to play in the Big Bash League. The deal is also expected to include the BBL 2026-27 season.

Apart from the franchise tournaments, Ashwin will be seen donning the India jersey once again too as he has also confirmed his participation in the Hong Kong Sixes 2025, Cricket Hong Kong, China, announced on September 18. Notably, this will be Ashwin’s first tournament after retiring from the IPL. The six-a-side event is scheduled for November 7 to 9.

