Ravichandran Ashwin Set To Feature in BBL 2025–26 After ILT20, Talks Underway With Four Teams

Ravichandran Ashwin is expected to become the first Indian male player with international experience to play in the Big Bash League. Four teams are competing to sign him for the final part of the upcoming season.

Ravichandran Ashwin in Talks With Four BBL Teams

According to ESPNCricinfo, Sydney Thunder, Hobart Hurricanes, Sydney Sixers, and Adelaide Strikers are all interested in Ashwin, with Thunder and Hurricanes leading the race. A deal could be completed later this week.

No Indian male player with international caps has played in the Big Bash League before, but Ashwin’s retirement from the IPL earlier this year allows him to play franchise cricket overseas for the first time.

More to Follow…



















