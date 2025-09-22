India-Born USA Player Stars for KKR Franchise As They Lift CPL 2025 Title

In CPL 2025, he played four matches and took six wickets.

India-born United States of America (USA) player Saurabh Netravalkar played a key role for the Trinbago Knight Riders, a Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise, as they beat Guyana Amazon Warriors to win the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 title.

Saurabh Netravalkar Shines With Three Key Wickets in the Final

In the match, Guyana Amazon Warriors batted first and scored 130 for 8 in 20 overs. For Trinbago Knight Riders, Saurabh Netravalkar was the star with the ball, taking three key wickets. He bowled four overs, gave away 25 runs, and had an economy of 6.20. His wickets were Ben McDermott, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Dwaine Pretorius, all taken at crucial moments. The first came in the powerplay, the second in the 18th over, and the third in the 20th over. Apart from Netravalkar, Akeal Hosein took two wickets, while Usman Tariq and Andre Russell picked up one wicket each.

In the second innings, chasing a modest total, the Knight Riders had a challenging run chase. Colin Munro scored 23, Alex Hales made 26, Sunil Narine contributed 22, Kieron Pollard added 21, and Akeal Hosein finished with 16 not out off just seven balls. Their efforts helped the team win by two wickets with two overs to spare, securing the tournament title.

Will Saurabh Netravalkar Finally Get an IPL Bid in 2026 Auction?

Saurabh Netravalkar went unsold during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction. Since then, he has played in two different global leagues, including Major League Cricket, where he represented Washington Freedom and took nine wickets in 11 matches. Later, in CPL 2025, he played four matches for Trinbago Knight Riders and took six wickets, including three important ones in the final. Earlier, in the eliminator against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, he took three for 23.

He has been in good form, and the upcoming IPL 2026 auction could be his chance, with franchises possibly showing interest in him, not necessarily as a main player, but as a reliable backup bowler and a new ball bowler who can swing it both ways. He was also the top wicket taker in the MLC last year.

In T20Is, he has played 41 matches so far, taken 40 wickets, and maintained an economy rate of just 6.85, which is quite impressive, especially for a bowler who bowls in the powerplay.

