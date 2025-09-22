Former India Domestic Batter Takes a Dig at Shaheen Afridi After Disappointing Performance in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Clash

So far, he has taken only three wickets in the Asia Cup 2025.

The India-Pakistan Super Fours game in Dubai on Sunday was full of drama from start to finish. Chasing 172, India set the tone on the very first ball when Abhishek Sharma smashed Shaheen Shah Afridi for six. From there, both openers, Abhishek and Shubman Gill, went after Afridi, smashing him to all parts of the ground and leaving the Pakistan pacer with no answers.

Priyank Panchal Questions Shaheen Afridi Hype

Former India domestic batter Priyank Panchal took a dig at Shaheen Afridi on his X account. He wrote that he will never understand the hype around Shaheen, calling it a case of a few good deliveries from years ago keeping his fading career alive.

“ll always fail to understand the hype around Shaheen Afridi. Classic case of a few good deliveries years ago lengthening someone’s faltering career. No zip, no pace, no discipline. I’ve seen first-class bowlers deliver better spells with more consistency,” Priyank Panchal said.

I’ll always fail to understand the hype around Shaheen Afridi. Classic case of a few good deliveries years ago lengthening someone’s faltering career. No zip, no pace, no discipline. I’ve seen first-class bowlers deliver better spells with more consistency. #INDvPAK — Priyank Panchal (@PKpanchal09) September 21, 2025

Shaheen Afridi Fails to Make an Impact With the Ball in Asia Cup 2025

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan’s main fast bowler, has had a tough time in the Asia Cup 2025. In the Super Four match against India, he gave away 40 runs in just 3.5 overs. Even in the group stage game against India, he bowled only two overs and went for 23 runs. So far, he has taken only three wickets in the tournament, one against Oman and two against UAE, but none in the two games against India. Interestingly, his bigger contributions have come with the bat rather than the ball.

Shaheen Afridi Struggles in 2025

Shaheen Shah Afridi has not been in good form in T20Is in 2025. He has played 14 matches so far but taken only 11 wickets, and in six of those games he did not take any wickets. Since coming back from injury in 2023, his performance has been below par. His best bowling this year is two wickets for 16 runs. Overall, he has an economy rate of 7.69 and a bowling average of 33.45. Pakistan will be hoping he finds his form soon, as he is crucial for giving the team strong starts with the ball.

