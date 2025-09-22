News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
pakistan-cricket

Former India Domestic Batter Takes a Dig at Shaheen Afridi After Disappointing Performance in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Clash

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: September 22, 2025
3 min read

So far, he has taken only three wickets in the Asia Cup 2025.

The India-Pakistan Super Fours game in Dubai on Sunday was full of drama from start to finish. Chasing 172, India set the tone on the very first ball when Abhishek Sharma smashed Shaheen Shah Afridi for six. From there, both openers, Abhishek and Shubman Gill, went after Afridi, smashing him to all parts of the ground and leaving the Pakistan pacer with no answers.

Priyank Panchal Questions Shaheen Afridi Hype

Former India domestic batter Priyank Panchal took a dig at Shaheen Afridi on his X account. He wrote that he will never understand the hype around Shaheen, calling it a case of a few good deliveries from years ago keeping his fading career alive.

“ll always fail to understand the hype around Shaheen Afridi. Classic case of a few good deliveries years ago lengthening someone’s faltering career. No zip, no pace, no discipline. I’ve seen first-class bowlers deliver better spells with more consistency,” Priyank Panchal said.

ALSO READ:

Shaheen Afridi Fails to Make an Impact With the Ball in Asia Cup 2025

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan’s main fast bowler, has had a tough time in the Asia Cup 2025. In the Super Four match against India, he gave away 40 runs in just 3.5 overs. Even in the group stage game against India, he bowled only two overs and went for 23 runs. So far, he has taken only three wickets in the tournament, one against Oman and two against UAE, but none in the two games against India. Interestingly, his bigger contributions have come with the bat rather than the ball.

Shaheen Afridi Struggles in 2025

Shaheen Shah Afridi has not been in good form in T20Is in 2025. He has played 14 matches so far but taken only 11 wickets, and in six of those games he did not take any wickets. Since coming back from injury in 2023, his performance has been below par. His best bowling this year is two wickets for 16 runs. Overall, he has an economy rate of 7.69 and a bowling average of 33.45. Pakistan will be hoping he finds his form soon, as he is crucial for giving the team strong starts with the ball.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Asia Cup 2025
IND vs PAK
Pakistan
Priyank Panchal
Shaheen Afridi
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

As a passionate cricket fan I have been watching the game for over 20 years, and it has been a constant part of my life for as long as I can remember. From childhood, I enjoyed following matches and players, and over time that passion only grew stronger. What began as admiration for the sport slowly turned into a deeper connection, where I found joy in expressing my thoughts through writing. For me, writing about cricket feels natural. It doesn’t feel like work, but rather a reflection of the love I have for the game that has always been close to my heart.

Read more

Related posts

Was Abhishek Sharma Signalling 7–0 to Pakistan After Latest Asia Cup 2025 Thrashing?

Was Abhishek Sharma Signalling 7–0 to Pakistan After Latest Asia Cup 2025 Thrashing?

He scored 74 runs in 39 balls, including six boundaries and five maximums.
9:22 am
Darpan Jain
Former Pakistan Captain Misbah-ul-Haq Spells Out Plans To Dismiss Abhishek Sharma in Asia Cup 2025.

Former Pakistan Captain Spells Out Plans To Dismiss Abhishek Sharma in Asia Cup 2025

Abhishek Sharma has a strike rate of 225 and has hit a boundary every 2.44 deliveries in the Asia Cup 2025.
1:04 pm
Darpan Jain
Ravichandran Ashwin Says Pakistan Pushing India Will Be an ‘Upset’ Ahead of Round 2 in Asia Cup 2025.

Ravichandran Ashwin Says Pakistan Pushing India Will Be an ‘Upset’ Ahead of Round 2 in Asia Cup 2025

India arrive in the contest with six consecutive wins against Pakistan.
5:56 pm
Darpan Jain
Former Pakistan Coach Mickey Arthur Slams Babar Azam Omission Amid Asia Cup 2025 Struggles.

Former Pakistan Coach Slams Babar Azam Omission Amid Asia Cup 2025 Struggles

Pakistan had moved on from Babar due to his tepid batting.
September 18, 2025
Darpan Jain
'If this was Babar Azam...' - Fans Express Their Disappointment Over the Sluggish Batting Display By Salman Agha In Asia Cup 2025

‘If this was Babar Azam…’ – Fans Express Their Disappointment Over the Sluggish Batting Display By Salman Agha In Asia Cup 2025

The Pakistan skipper has managed just 23 runs in the Asia Cup 2025 so far.
September 17, 2025
Amogh Bodas
Why Pakistan Decided To Turn Up One Hour Late Despite Boycott Talks In Asia Cup 2025 Fixture Against UAE

Why Pakistan Decided To Turn Up One Hour Late Despite Boycott Talks In Asia Cup 2025 Fixture Against UAE

The Men in Green have two points in two games.
September 17, 2025
Amogh Bodas
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.