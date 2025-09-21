‘Gave It Back With the Bat’ – Abhishek Sharma on Fight With Haris Rauf in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Clash

India opener Abhishek Sharma and Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf had a heated moment in the middle with both players mouthing off each other during the IND vs PAK clash in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025.

That was not the only incident as Shubman Gill and Shaheen Afridi also had a tense moment. The ambience was generally heated on the field when India walked out for the chase as Abhishek and Gill totally decimated the Pakistan bowlers.

In the aftermath of the contest, when quizzed about the same after he won the player of the match award for his quickfire 39-ball 74, Abhishek said,

“Today was pretty simple, the way they were coming out to us without any reason, I did not like it at all. That’s why I went after them. I wanted to deliver for the team and gave it back with the bat.”

Speaking about the IND vs PAK match, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side secured a comfortable six-wicket win with seven balls left, courtesy of Abhishek’s carnage.

Apart from the left-hander, Shubman Gill also made a fiery 28-ball 47 and Tilak Varma’s 19-ball 30 played a crucial role in India’s win.

Earlier, Pakistan managed to post 171/5 in 20 overs. The Men in Green had good momentum despite losing opener Fakhar Zaman cheaply as Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub stitched a big 72-run stand for the second wicket but a middle-order collapse saw them failing to capitalise on the brief fightback.

With the victory today, India have secured the top spot in the Super Four points table, with two points from one game and a NRR of 0.689. India play two more matches against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka on September 24 and September 26 respectively.

