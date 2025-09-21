News
Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma Have Heated Exchanges With Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025
indian-cricket-team

Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma Have Heated Exchanges With Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 [WATCH]

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: September 21, 2025
2 min read
Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma Have Heated Exchanges With Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025

India openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill came out all guns blazing during the chase in the IND vs PAK clash in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. The duo looked unstoppable as they piled up 69 runs in the powerplay and helped India cross the 100-run mark even before 10 overs.

However, during their carnage, the duo was involved in separate heated exchanges with Pakistan speedsters Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf. Interestingly, both instances happened after the bowlers got hit for a boundary.

Watch it below.

ALSO READ:

India inch closer to securing a double over Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025

After decimating Pakistan with a commanding seven-wicket win during the group stage, the Men in Blue are now inching closer to securing a double over their arch rivals in this edition of the continental tournament.

While Pakistan made a brief fightback after the initial onslaught getting two quick wickets of Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav, the scales are still tipped in favour of India.

At the time of writing this report, the India scoreboard read 112 for 2 in 11.3 overs with Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma currently batting in the middle. India need another 60 runs off 51 balls.

Earlier, Pakistan managed to post 171/5 in 20 overs after being put to bat first. Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan set up a solid foundation with a 72-run stand for the second wicket but a middle order collapse saw them failing to capitalise on the momentum.

This is the first game for both teams in the Super Four stage and a win tonight will give a big morale boost to the winner going into the penultimate stages of the tournament. India has two more matches left in the Super Four – against Bangladesh on September 24 and against Sri Lanka on September 26.

Asia Cup 2025
IND vs PAK
Shaheen Afridi
Shubman Gill

Asia Cup 2025
IND vs PAK
Shaheen Afridi
Shubman Gill
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

